Uganda, Zambia launch tourism roadshow to boost ties

Uganda has launched the first-ever tourism roadshow in Lusaka, Zambia, marking a renewed effort to strengthen regional partnerships and attract broader investment between both countries.

Through the development, both countries are exploring a partnership to market themselves as a single destination, combining Zambia’s Victoria Falls with Uganda‘s wildlife to attract more travellers. Uganda’s Ambassador to Zambia , Col (rtd) Fred Mwesigye, in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the inaugural roadshow is a platform for partnership, learning from one another, and discovering how both nations can create mutually-beneficial tourism circuits that showcase the very best of our natural and cultural heritage.

“Our two countries can collaborate to create multi-destination experiences, linking Uganda’s gorilla trekking and adventure tourism with Zambia’s Victoria Falls and safari circuits,” Mr Mwesigye said in a speech delivered by Ms Laura Kahuga, the first secretary at Uganda’s High Commission.

He added: “The Uganda High Commission pledges its continued support to ensure that this partnership grows, including facilitating future engagements such as familiarisation trips for the Zambian tour operators, and joint investment opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”

The roadshow, held under the theme “Experience the Pearl of Africa”, was graced by Uganda’s Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Mr Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, who emphasised the immense potential for regional collaboration in promoting Africa as a shared tourism destination.

“It is important that we start moving in this direction, beyond the normal diplomacy and see how we can benefit from each other,” Mr Bahinduka said, adding that Zambia receives around 2.2 million tourists, while Uganda receives about 1.5 million visitors annually. The partnership builds on existing air links between the two nations, with Uganda Airlines currently operating four weekly flights connecting Uganda and Zambia.

The week-long engagement kicked off with a Diaspora Outreach and National Identification and Registration Authority exercise, providing an opportunity for Ugandans living in Zambia to register and update their national identification details.

The activities concluded with Uganda’s 63rd Independence Day Celebrations held at the Pamodzi Hotel, an event that underscored the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between Uganda and Zambia.



