Ugandan abducted and murdered by Kenyan motorcycle gang over alleged theft

A Ugandan man, Andre Lomilo Husim, was found murdered after being abducted by a machete-wielding gang from Kenya.

The attackers crossed the border into Mugungu Village, Busia Town, and took Lomilo hostage, accusing him of stealing a motorcycle. His body, bearing multiple stab wounds, was found the following day near Kiwanja-Ndege, Busia-Kenya, and taken to the Busia-Kenya County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Bukedi South Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed that boda boda riders from Kenya crossed into Uganda through porous border points to pursue the deceased. "The riders took advantage of the proximity of Lomilo’s house, which is about 150 meters from the Uganda-Kenya border," Mr Mugwe explained.

Sources within the Ugandan police, however, claimed that Lomilo was a known criminal involved in motorcycle thefts across both Kenya and Uganda. "That’s why he was targeted," the source added.

The attackers reportedly entered Uganda at around 11 p.m., smashing Lomilo’s door with a heavy stone and demanding he hand over a stolen motorcycle.

Lomilo’s wife, Ms. Maria Kodet, recounted the harrowing ordeal, describing how the gang beat her husband and eventually dragged him away on one of their motorcycles. “He tried to call for help, but they made a lot of noise, drowning out his cries,” she said. The entire incident lasted less than ten minutes.

Lomilo was taken across the border to Kenya, where he was subjected to a horrific ordeal. Lomilo was tied to a motorcycle carrier and dragged on the tarmac before being brutally murdered. His body was left by the roadside, bearing multiple stab wounds.

While local residents describe Lomilo as a harmless utensil vendor, authorities claim he was involved in cross-border criminal activities. According to Mr Fred Wandera, Mugungu Village defense secretary, Lomilo was suspected by the gang of stealing a motorcycle from Kenya, leading to his brutal murder.

Fear has gripped the community following the brutal murder of Lomilo, as residents reveal that this was not the gang's first visit to the village. According to locals, the gang has been targeting Ugandans accused of stealing motorcycles, with one resident alleging that the gang possesses a hit list of intended victims. 'We've heard they have a list of Ugandans they want to abduct and kill over stolen motorcycles,' the resident said, speaking on condition of anonymity."

In a related incident, another Ugandan national, identified as Wandera, narrowly escaped death after being abducted by the same gang on the night of Andre Lomilo Husim's murder. Kenyan police intervened, rescuing Wandera and taking him to Busia County Referral Hospital in Kenya, where he is receiving treatment for severe injuries.

Investigations by Monitor have revealed a significant security gap in Mugungu Village, which borders Kenya. The village has multiple porous routes connecting to Marachi Village in Kenya, but these entry points are inadequately monitored. While main border checkpoints are staffed by up to eight police officers, the smaller routes are only overseen by local council officials, creating an opportunity for criminal gangs to exploit.

A surge in motorcycle thefts and brutal murders of boda boda riders has plagued Busia District for the past two years. This year alone, at least ten riders have fallen victim to the crime wave, losing their lives and motorcycles. Newly appointed Busia District Police Commander, Ms Alice Kuka, has acknowledged the ongoing crisis and assured that measures are being taken to address the issue and restore safety in the region.

“We have arrested suspects, taken them to court, and are working with the district security team to put an end to these crimes,” she said.