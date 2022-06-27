Ugandan businesswomen at Mutukula decry increasing harassment by Tanzanian men

Ugandan businesswomen at Mutukula border in Kyotera District have raised concern over what they described as increasing sexual harassment and exploitation by the Tanzanian nationals in their pursuit for business across the border.

Ms Scovia Nakanwagi, a dealer in cereals at the border town said Tanzanian businessmen usually want to take advantage of her and other female traders sexually whenever they crosse into the neighboring country to buy stuff to restock their businesses.

“Some of the businessmen on the other side of the border town (Tanzania) are reluctant to surrender our goods even after being paid because all they want is to have sex with some of us whenever we cross the border to transact business. It became too much for me and I was forced to start sending their fellow men to do purchases on my behalf although its costly,” she said during a dialogue organized by the Great Lakes Youth Network held at Mutukula Community Hall on Saturday on how to enhance collaboration between the youths in Uganda and youths in Tanzania around the border town.

READ: How permit vendors took over rice business

Her experience was reechoed by many other women who took part in the dialogue.

Additionally, Mr Umar Bugingo, one of the residents of the border town said some of the Ugandan underage girls who get defiled by Tanzanian men fail to get justice because of failure to trace them (men).

According to Bugingo, once some of the Tanzanian leaders learn that their national has committed a crime in Uganda, they conceal his whereabouts so as to escape punishment and justice in Uganda.

Ms Lydia Byogero, the national coordinator of Great Lakes Youth Network.

Ms Oliver Namukasa, a town agent in Mutukula central ward said she was agitated because the East African Community policies were not working as they had expected.

"An influx of foreigners coming in Uganda illegally is still a challenge. They come and interfere with our work and once you try to involve police, they run back to their country and tracing them becomes very difficult," she said.

According to Mutukula town council deputy mayor, Ms Florence Namatovu, the area is face with several challenges including shortage of opportunities and prostitution due to the growing population.

“There are many challenges including shortage of job opportunities in the area where by many young girls are brought in bigger numbers but they find themselves in prostitution after failing to get employment opportunities,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Kwijukya, an officer in charge of Mutukula south in Tanzania accused some Ugandans for being non-compliant with the laws of his country whenever they cross the border.

According to him, some Ugandans who cross the border to do business in Tanzania want things done without going through the right procedures.

"Some of the Ugandans who want to do business in Tanzania do not get permits, they want to operate illegally and that doesn't work in Tanzania. Once caught, the law takes its course," he said.

Ms Lydia Byogero, the national coordinate Great Lakes Youth Network said that they decided to embark on the project because of the apparent conflicts in the great lakes regions.

"We are running this project for three years and it's happening in countries like DRC, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda with hope that the discussions we do can help youths to network, work together and overcome the challenges they are facing around the borders," she said.

Mr Allan Shepherd, the head of outreach programmes in cornerstone development Africa urged youths from both Uganda and Tanzania living at the border to join hands and start up their own market that will benefit all of them regardless of their tribes and nationality.