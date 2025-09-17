Ugandan coffee showcased in Germany

Uganda’s rich coffee heritage took center stage on Tuesday during the Uganda Coffee Cupping Event held at the Bamberg Tourism Center in Germany, where international buyers, roasters, and coffee enthusiasts gathered to experience the unique flavors of Uganda’s Arabica and Robusta coffees.

The event, organized in partnership with the Uganda Embassy in Berlin and Littlefarms (a coffee farming and exporting enterprise from Nakasongola), highlighted the exceptional quality of Ugandan coffee and its growing reputation in global markets.

Ms Jessica Namuddu, the Uganda Embassy’s representative in charge of tourism, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening the coffee sector.

“Coffee is more than a commodity for Uganda — it is part of our identity, a lifeline for millions of farmers, and a bridge to international partnerships. The country is determined to position Uganda as a global brand for quality coffee,” she said.

The cupping event also provided a platform for Mr. Tom Kalyesubula of Littlefarms to connect directly with buyers in Bamberg, fostering new trade opportunities and reinforcing Uganda’s place as one of Africa’s leading coffee producers.

Participants, including officials from the Bamberg Tourism Center, praised the initiative as a significant step in promoting not only Uganda’s coffee but also the country’s culture, sustainability efforts, and tourism potential globally.

Guests enjoyed a live cupping session led by expert roasters, including Daniel Gerlach (Seven Hills Coffee Roasters), Patrick Baer (Wicked´N´Mellow Specialty Coffee Kaffeerösterei Bamberg), and Alexander Gäcklein (M.A.G Roasters). They showcased the diverse profiles of Ugandan coffee—from the bold, naturally grown Robusta to the aromatic highland Arabica.

The Uganda Coffee Cupping Event in Bamberg marks another milestone in Uganda’s push to expand its presence in international markets, while ensuring that every cup enjoyed abroad supports livelihoods back home.





