Ugandan company caught in bitter coffee contract row

A farmer tends to her coffee in a farm. PHOTO | FILE

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Documents seen by The EastAfrican show that in May 2021, Singaporean firm — Suncof Global Pte Ltd — entered into a contract with Hampage to buy 747,000kg of natural robusta green coffee (FAQ Quality) valued at $933,046 from Uganda, with the Kampala-based coffee dealer acting as an agent.

Ugandan coffee exporting company Hampage (U) Ltd has been accused of breaching a $933,046 coffee supply contract by a Singaporean firm.

