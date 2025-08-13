Ugandan districts face alarmingly high teenage pregnancy rates, child rights groups warn

Child rights organisations are raising concern over high rates of teenage pregnancy in Uganda’s Adjumani and Buyende districts, warning the crisis is fuelling school dropouts and threatening the futures of thousands of girls.

A policy brief by the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE) project, authored by Right to Play, an international NGO working to empower vulnerable children, shows the problem is acute in both rural districts.

In Adjumani, 15.4 percent of girls aged 15-19 are pregnant, slightly below the national average of 25 percent.

The district records, on average, five pregnancies per school each year, with 176 cases across 77 primary schools and 118 cases in 24 secondary schools.

In Buyende, the situation is worse, with rates reaching 24 percent.

“This situation is worrying,” said Titus Tumusiime, Right to Play’s executive director in Uganda.

“Last week in Buyende, we were told about two children, both just 12 years old and in primary six, who had become pregnant. I was shocked.”

Citing national data, Tumusiime noted that in 2021 alone, about 30,000 children became pregnant every month.

“Those are dreams destroyed, those are lives whose destiny has been altered,” he said on August 12, 2025.

Uganda’s teenage pregnancy rate, one of the highest globally, means one in four girls aged 15-19 has already had a child or is currently pregnant.

The health consequences are severe as teenage pregnancies account for nearly 18 percent of births, 20 percent of infant deaths, and 28 percent of maternal deaths annually, according to national health statistics.

Economic cost and education gaps

The Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) estimates Uganda loses billions of shillings in potential earnings every year due to adolescent motherhood.

“Laws protecting children from defilement, early marriage, and exploitation must be fully enforced. Budgets for reproductive health education and youth development should be strategic, not symbolic,” FAWE executive director Suzan Opok said in a message read by programmes coordinator Gloria Auma.

She called for age-appropriate comprehensive sexuality education in the national curriculum, alongside expanded adolescent health services.

Government pledges action

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development says it has strengthened the policy framework to combat child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

“We have developed the second national strategy to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy, launched on June 16, 2025,” said Tollea Franco, the commissioner for youth and children affairs.

Stakeholders, including Nabilatuk Woman MP Sylvia Awas (front) and Wakiso Woman MP Ethel Naluyima (holding her mouth), attend a policy brief on August 12, 2025. PHOTO/MIKE SSEBALU

Franco added that guidelines for health, education, and life skills for out-of-school youth are in their final stages, and parenting guidelines have been rolled out in several districts.

However, Franco acknowledged that the ministry is still assessing whether these measures are having an impact.

Implementation gap

For Annah Muhawenimana, SHARE project coordinator, Uganda’s challenge lies not in the absence of laws or policies, but in weak enforcement.

“Uganda is not short of policies to protect children and keep them in school,” she said, adding: “The biggest challenge is in implementation.”

Buyende, in the poverty-stricken Busoga sub-region, and Adjumani, which hosts 18 refugee settlements with nearly 469,000 people, face unique pressures.

Ethel Naluyimba, the Wakiso Woman MP, said interventions must also address boys.

“We have not talked enough to the boy child, yet nothing happens to young girls without their involvement,” she observed.