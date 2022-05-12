Ugandan driver, mechanic among three people shot dead in S.Sudan ambush

Two Ugandans are among three people who were on Wednesday afternoon shot dead by unknown gunmen along Yei-Kaya road in Central Equatoria State of South Sudan.

The shooting happened in Ligi, about two kilometers away from Kaya to Yei, according to witness accounts which indicated that three occupants who were travelling in a Toyota Premio registration number UAE 633E fell into an ambush staged by yet to be identified gunmen.



The Ugandan nationals have been identified as 42-year-old special hire driver, Abasi Nsubuga and a 40-year-old mechanic Emanuel Serewada, both residents of Koboko District.

The third victim whose details were not readily available by the time of filing this story is suspected to be a Tanzanian national.

Koboko Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Joseph Drake Mukiibi confirmed the shooting, saying:“It’s true two of our natives and one unknown, either a Kenyan or Tanzanian, today were shot dead by suspected rebels on the side of South Sudan.”

Koboko taxi operators’ association chairperson, Mr Muhammed Swaibu, said “we have kept on losing drivers along the unsafe route. It is a very dark day again for us in Koboko after losing three people in an ambush in South Sudan.”

According to Swaibu, the deceased driver was making his second trip of the day, transporting luggage to Yei when the shooting happened.

"Since last year we have lost more than 10 people, eight of whom were our drivers. It's so sad. What’s most annoying is that only our Ugandan drivers are killed but the South Sudanese drivers operating along the same route are so safe."

By the time of filing this story, bodies of the deceased Ugandans had been retrieved from South Sudan and conveyed to Koboko hospital mortuary while the body for the Tanzanian national was claimed by South Sudan government with the intention of conveying it to the Tanzanian embassy for repatriation.

Mr Ashiraf Mambo, the district LC5 chairperson for Koboko district blamed the continuous killings along the route to failure by South Sudanese government to control her territory

"All these incidences are happening because South Sudan government has failed to control her territory, “he said.