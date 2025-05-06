Ugandan entrepreneurs see 62% profit increase after business training

A groundbreaking study has revealed promising early results from a business training intervention aimed at boosting the performance of micro- and small-enterprises in Uganda.

The study, by Johns Hopkins University, in partnership with Enterprise Uganda and the Investors Club, suggests that empowering entrepreneurs with the right mindset and skills can significantly transform their businesses, especially for women.

The study, carried out across six districts in Western and Central regions—Hoima, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Masaka, Kampala, and Jinja in 2023—targeted entrepreneurs who had been running their primary business for at least a year. Importantly, these businesses were non-seasonal, excluding agricultural production, ensuring the impact observed was attributable to the training and not fluctuations in seasons.

A total of 800 participants were randomly assigned to either a control group or a treatment group that received the SEE Change+ business training—an innovative curriculum combining personal agency development with key business skills such as pricing, budgeting, record keeping, and supplier negotiations.

Transformational Impact

Eleven months after the intervention, the entrepreneurs who underwent training reported, on average, a 37 percent increase in monthly revenue compared to their untrained peers. Notably, women reaped the largest gains, with revenues soaring by 62 percent. Monthly profits also grew by an average of 40 percent —about Shs371,000 (or $100 USD)—with women once again leading, posting a 56 percent profit increase, compared to a 29 percent increase for men.

The findings, however, are still preliminary and yet to be officially published.



Speaking at the release of the preliminary findings, Ronald Mukasa, Head of Innovation and Learning at Enterprise Uganda, said: “These findings show that there actually is an impact. Sales have gone up, profitability has gone up. We are seeing entrepreneurs break through limiting beliefs that previously held them back.”

Mukasa emphasised the importance of coupling capital with training.

“Even if they get financing, they may not be able to be successful if they don’t change certain beliefs and practices. So, we are confident that if we blend training with financial support, we can see a real difference,” he added.

Beyond financial gains, the study showed significant improvements in business management behaviour among trained entrepreneurs:

There was a 64 percent increase in checking competitor prices, an 88 percent increase in negotiating lower prices with suppliers, a 71 percent increase in maintaining a written budget and 136 percent increase in keeping written business transaction records

“These are the kinds of strategies that help entrepreneurs survive and grow, but they’re often hard to adopt,” said Paul Spurzem, one of the researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

“We’re encouraged by the behaviour changes we’re seeing. These aren't just soft skills—they're tangible practices that improve performance,” he added.



A High-Return Investment

Early economic analysis indicates the training could yield a 364% return on investment over two years, primarily from increased profits. The SEE Change+ program is therefore being hailed as a cost-effective way to boost small business growth—especially in resource-constrained environments.

“The preliminary results are looking fairly positive, not just in terms of behaviour change but also hard business metrics like revenue and profit,” Spurzem added.

“We’re working with a wide research team, including statisticians and gender experts, to finalise the data.”

With promising results in hand, researchers and partners are calling for broader adoption of the SEE Change+ approach by scaling up training at Enterprise Uganda to expand to more regions and Integrate SEE Change principles into business development services, mentoring, financial literacy, and digital support programs.

“Let’s get more training programs going,” the final recommendations read. “There is a real opportunity here to accelerate entrepreneurial growth and unlock the potential of thousands of Ugandans—especially women—through mindset-focused business development.”



