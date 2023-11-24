Ugandan envoy in Turkey roots for bilateral education, health collaborations

The Ugandan ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Ms Nusura Tiperu has revealed that there are more opportunities for investment, information and knowledge sharing particularly in the sectors of education and health between Uganda and Turkey.

Ms Tiperu made the revelation in Kampala on Thursday as she witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Turkey-based Acibadem University and the two Ugandan Universities; Kampala International University (KIU) and the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU). She further emphasized that Uganda has a lot to domesticate from Turkey, especially in terms of technology, research and modern education systems.

“We also have an MoU that we are pushing to be signed between the Turkish government and the Ministry of Education in Uganda. If signed, the MoU will have opened all Universities in the Republic of Turkey to collaborate with Ugandan Universities,” Ms Tiperu said.

“We commend the delegates from Acibadem University and we hope that the two memorandums will be utilized well to attract many other collaborations,” she added.

Ms Tiperu also noted that the government of Turkey and private entities are in full support of collaborations with Uganda in other sectors like agriculture and industrialization through the transfer of knowledge, expertise and trans-machinery.

Mr Rasim Topuz, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Acibadem Healthcare Group said the signed memorandums will see the institutions working together towards improving education in both countries.

“The memorandums will enable the institutions to collaborate in research initiatives, exchange of students and staff, technology sharing as well as exchange of other academic affair units,” he said.

The vice Chancellor of Kampala International University, Professor Muhammad Mpezamihigo, unveiled the institution’s future plans to the Acibadem University delegates, indicating that with the signed memorandum, the institution is likely to realize the future plans earlier than they had anticipated.

“We want to establish a cancer institute and heart institute, can we work together because we know you not only have the capacity but also the human resource that we can tap into and share the available resources,” he said.