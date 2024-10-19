Ugandan envoy woos Bangladesh to invest in Uganda's agriculture sector

Uganda's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Prof Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda has urged officials and investors in Bangladesh to invest in Uganda's agricultural sector.

While presenting her letters of credentials to Mr Mohammed Shahabuddin, the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh on October 17, Prof Kakuramatsi said Uganda's agricultural sector is still virgin and can be invested in by investors from the South Asian nation.

These, she said can invest in the East African nation’s agro-industry, such as the cotton value chain to boost their textile industry, health especially pharmaceuticals, ICT, Education and as well share knowledge, experience and good lessons in different sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Statistics from the Foreign Affairs Ministry indicates that Uganda exported agricultural products, including coffee and cotton, worth approximately $6 million to Bangladesh in 2023. Bangladesh’s exports to Uganda, primarily pharmaceuticals and textiles, reached around $5 million.

Mr Shahabuddin welcomed Prof Kakuramatsi and emphasised continuous high-level exchange of visits.

These, she should in turn be a precursor to deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations through collaboration in sectors including Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, Defence, and waiver of visas for holders of Diplomatic/Official and Service Passports.

Prof Kakuramatsi is Uganda’s High Commissioner to New Delhi, India and also accredited to Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka, Singapore, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan.