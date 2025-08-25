Ugandan Facebook savings group crosses Shs1 billion milestone

The Stress Free Investment Club, a Facebook-based savings group, has reported total accumulated savings and investments of Shs1 billion, five years after its founding during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The club has 211 members, drawn from professions including law, accounting, engineering, teaching, and business.

Members live across Uganda and in countries including the UK, Germany, the US, and Qatar. Most members rarely meet physically.

Founder and patron Brian Yesigye said the group began saving Shs2,000 per day per member, equivalent to Shs60,000 a month, which was later increased to Shs3,000 daily or Shs90,000 monthly.

“We are a club that started virtual, where almost 80% are ladies, where most of the members barely meet physically because most of our members are from across the world,” he noted on Saturday.

Yesigye said the group’s aim is to build generational wealth. “My appeal to all members is, can we walk another five years or 10? Saving is not for you; it is for your generation; it's for your family,” he said at the club’s annual general meeting in Kampala.

The club has invested in treasury bonds and unit trusts. According to Yesigye, the group purchased a Shs200 million 10-year bond that yields Shs27 million per year.

Savings account for approximately Shs600 million, with the remaining Shs400 million generated from investments.

The club maintains a management structure, including a managing director, accountant, and treasurer. Its accounts are audited annually by an independent firm.

Executive Director Ronald Sebunya reported that the club plans to expand into real estate.

“We want to reduce risk in managing people’s funds and invest in real estate by ensuring that members have decent accommodation. The plan is to put up housing units (3-bedroom) for each of the members on a 20-acre piece of land,” he said.

Sebunya noted challenges, including inconsistent monthly savings, member exits, and low attendance at meetings. “Those who exit are given all their savings,” he said.

Guest speaker Ronald Mukasa, Financial Literacy Coach and Director of Research, Innovation, and Learning at Enterprise Uganda, spoke on governance and leadership.

“Such groups will always disagree, especially on the mode of investments. Some will say they want bonds, others land. But above all, good leadership will propel such investment clubs to success. This is because they insist on systems such as keeping books of accounts,” he said.

The club’s milestone marks five years since its formation, with members reporting continued contributions and adherence to established saving and investment practices.