Ugandan GBV survivor stuck in Nairobi hospital over bill

Rebecca Kituyi shares her experience with gender-based violence at Poplar Hospital in Ngara, Nairobi, on November 3, 2021.PHOTO/ Francis Nderitu/ Nation Media Group 

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • As of November 12, her pending bill was KShs958,116 (about UGX30 million).
  • Ms Kituyi was supposed to be released on November 5.

  • She has been in hospital for 48 days 

On September 12, this year Rebecca Kituyi went to visit her estranged husband at South B, in Nairobi County.
She was on her day off from her nanny job in South C. Ms Kituyi was to resume work on Monday morning.
That never happened. The Ugandan man with whom they have two children refused to let her go, asking her to inform her employer that she would report back on Tuesday.
Her pleas to release her fell on deaf ears.
Tuesday came and the script was similar. She was very angry with him and started questioning his actions.
“I asked him ‘why do you want me to lose my job?’” she narrates from a hospital bed in Poplar Hospital in Nairobi's Ngara area.

