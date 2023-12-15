Ugandan girl wins bronze at Olympiad competition 

In a notable display of academic prowess, Nicole Ruth Ayo, a senior two student at Gayaza High School has scooped a bronze award at the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), a distinguished global academic competition tailored for young minds in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The IJSO, much like the Olympic Games, brings together participants from around the world to compete. This year’s competition held in Bangkok, Thailand, was attended by 55 competing countries

“It was a challenging and rewarding experience and I am honoured to have received a bronze medal. I am motivated to continue striving for excellence in scientific inquiry and…fuels my passion for STEM,” Ms Ayo told this publication.

She was part of a team of six girls ,all girls from Gayaza High School, who represented the country at this year’s competitions.

Ms Karungi Nagasha Nantamba received the esteemed Honorable Mention while other team members were Elaine Olive Lumonya, Emaasit Elisheba, Murungi Dacia Katamba and Priscilla Leah Namara.

Mr Kevin Desire Maasa, the administrator of Science Olympiad Foundation Uganda, said the competition serves as a platform for budding scientists to showcase their exceptional talents and represents a unique opportunity for nations to demonstrate their prowess in the academic arena.

This win … signifies that Uganda is making substantial strides not only in the world of sports but also in the equally competitive arena of academics. Just as Uganda has previously carved out a strong name in the sporting Olympics, this achievement serves as a powerful statement that our nation is now leaving an indelible mark in the academic Olympics. It underscores our commitment to nurturing and showcasing excellence in diverse fields,” Mr Maasa said.

Ms Marie Goretti Nampajji Gyaviira, the patron of Science Club at Gayaza High School, said: “The opportunity to represent our school and country at such a prestigious and coveted tournament was in itself an honour.

However, to bring home a bronze and an honourable mention is not only a big step towards realising the school’s vision to be the leading girls’ school in Africa, but also a great opportunity to showcase the ability of young Ugandan brains, to compete globally in the realm of Science,”

She said the pedagogy used in the new curriculum has equipped the students with the necessary scientific methods and other 21st century skills, necessary for their success.