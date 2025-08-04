Ugandan high court registrar disputes suicide claim in daughter’s death in Italy

A senior registrar at Uganda’s High Court has contested Italian police reports that her daughter, Thelma Abonyo Hatanga, died by suicide after falling from the ninth floor of her apartment in Milan, describing the explanation as inconsistent and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Thelma, a Ugandan national, was found dead outside her residence on Via Angelo Fumagali 7 in Milan on the morning of June 30, 2025.

Authorities in the European country concluded she died by suicide, allegedly suffering from mental health issues.

But in a detailed statement issued Monday, her mother, registrar Juliet Hatanga, of the International Crimes Division of the High Court in the East African country, disputed the claims, citing inconsistencies in the official narrative and evidence at the scene.

“Multiple indicators contradict the suicide hypothesis,” Registrar Hatanga stated, noting that: “She was found approximately 1.5 feet lying on her left side from the wall, unusual for a free fall from the 9th floor.”

She noted that there was no major trauma, blood splatter, or spillage of brain matter at the cobblestone impact site.

“One earphone was still in her body, and the other was located three metres away, suggesting a struggle or staging,” she said.

Registrar Hatanga pointed to conflicting accounts from law enforcement and the building custodian.

According to her, a police officer responding to the scene said Thelma had a deep cut on her hand and that anti-depressant medication was found, which authorities interpreted as signs of suicide.

But the custodian reportedly gave a different version, stating there was no blood trail from either the sixth-floor window where Thelma resided, or the ninth-floor window, believed to be the point of fall. He also said Thelma was not close to her roommates.

Further raising doubts, the custodian told Hatanga that documents had arrived at the apartment indicating her daughter was planning to vacate the premises. Additionally, a food delivery ordered in her name was received 14 days after her death, she claimed.

Registrar Hatanga also questioned the involvement of a therapist reportedly introduced to her daughter by her biological father.

“Thelma told me that her biological father had introduced her to a therapist. He has never been available in her life as a father,” she emphasized.

According to Hatanga, the therapist allegedly diagnosed Thelma as suffering from abuse by both parents without ever speaking to her, and subsequently placed her on medication.

“This aspect should be investigated,” she said.

Registrar Hatanga appealed to Italian authorities to conduct a full and impartial inquiry into the case.

“My daughter deserves truth and dignity. The circumstances surrounding her death remain deeply concerning. I request that this investigation be exhaustive with the seriousness and impartiality it deserves,” she held.

“Writing her case off as a mere suicide is disreputable. I am available to provide further documentation or cooperation as needed,” she added.

When contacted for comment, a source at the Italian Embassy in Kampala, speaking on condition of anonymity, advised reaching out to the Ugandan Embassy in Italy.

By press time Monday evening, the Ugandan mission in Rome had not responded to inquiries from Monitor.

