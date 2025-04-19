Hello

Ugandan in hiding after running over Zimbabwean

According to the viral video, a man suspected to be Ali Mugoya, driving a Ford pick-up truck, is seen running over Emmanuel Mahamba several times before he drove away on April 15, 2025. Video grab/ Courtesy 

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Mugoya’s partner told IOL News, a South African media, that she had had a relationship with the deceased, but cut ties after her Ugandan lover discovered it

A Ugandan living in Johannesburg, South Africa is in hiding after he reportedly ran over a Zimbabwean man several times after accusing him of having an affair with his partner.  

The South African Police Force has identified the Ugandan on the run as Ali Mugoya, and the victim as Emmanuel Mahamba. According to the viral video, a man suspected to be Mugoya, driving a Ford pick-up truck, is seen running over the deceased several times before he drove away on Tuesday. Several reports from Ugandans in South Africa said the incident stemmed from a love triangle in which the deceased had been accused of having an affair with Mugoya’s partner. 


Mugoya has two children with his partner. It is alleged that the deceased and his friends visited the workplace of Mugoya’s partner and they became violent. Mugoya had also visited the partner at the time of the attack. The deceased smashed Mugoya’s vehicle windscreen, escalating the situation, according to media reports. In a rage, Mugoya allegedly rushed into his car, drove it and ran over Mahamba several times in view of his partner and other Ugandans. He later drove away and abandoned the vehicle.

Investigation Gauteng

Police Commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni told ENCA, a South African TV station, that they have established a team to investigate the incident. “We had circulated the vehicle with the use of the technology…and managed to track down the vehicle. It was found being driven by one of the persons and we put that particular person under questioning, but unfortunately, it is the suspect whom we are still looking for,” Lt Gen Mthombeni said. 


The incident paints a bad image at a time when foreigners, especially from Uganda and Zimbabwe, are accused by some South Africans of violence. Both communities that have a big presence in South Africa have been targets of xenophobic violence on allegations of violence, crime and taking over local jobs. 

Mugoya’s partner told IOL News, a South African media, that she had had a relationship with the deceased, but cut ties after her Ugandan lover discovered it. However, Mugoya continued to suspect the deceased of insisting on having a relationship with his lover. The deceased reportedly continued visiting the shop of Mugoya’s partner, claiming they were still an item.


