Ugandan legal scholar wins continental award

A Ugandan legal scholar and academic author, Dr Isaac Christopher Lubogo, has been named Outstanding Legal Scholar of the Year at the inaugural SMEGAfrica Excellence Awards, a prestigious continental recognition celebrating exceptional contributions to legal education, thought leadership, and innovation across Africa. Organised by Scholar Media Group Africa (SMEGAfrica), the awards ceremony took place on April 25 in Nairobi, Kenya, during the climax of a three-day conference held under the theme “Daily Positive Change.”

Dr Lubogo, who is also the chief executive officer of Suigeneris Legal Legacy, was awarded in absentia due to prior diplomatic engagements ahead of the Optimist International Convention in St. Louis, Missouri. He was represented by colleagues, Mr Evans Maganda Tabingwa and Mr Daniel Tusiimukye, who received the award on his behalf. Speaking to the Monitor after the announcement, Dr Lubogo described the award as a profound affirmation of his lifelong commitment to scholarship that resonates with Africa’s realities and addresses its unique challenges.

“This is no trophy—this is a torch. I did not come to be crowned, but consecrated—to the cause of justice, to the duty of truth, and to the dream of a continent that will no longer borrow mirrors to see its greatness,” Dr Lubogo said. He added: “This award is not simply a personal accolade—it is a tribute to the transformative power of ideas, to legal scholarship as a force for social justice, and to the untold stories of students and communities whose lives are touched by the pursuit of truth and equity.”

The recognition comes just three years after Dr Lubogo won the Best Research Legal Tech Award in 2022 for developing the Suigeneris Law App—a groundbreaking, free-access legal resource platform and the first of its kind globally. The app earned Uganda Christian University (UCU), where he lectures, a National Council for Higher Education Innovation Award.

Dr Lubogo has authored more than 70 legal and philosophical texts. Other Ugandans recognised at the awards included a final-year law student from Gulu University, who was named Best Student Leader of the Year, and Mr Daniel Tusiimukye, a mechanical engineering finalist at Makerere University, who won Best Student-Led Initiative (Higher Education). In his tribute, Mr Elijah Nyaanga Scholarman, founder and CEO of SMEGAfrica, praised Dr Lubogo as “a true beacon of scholarship, leadership, and service” and a symbol of Africa’s intellectual resurgence. “Together, we shall keep building, dreaming, and rewriting Africa’s story—not as inheritors of tragedy, but as founders of a glorious new Africa.



