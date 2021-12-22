A portrait of Milly Namazzi who travelled to Saudi Arabia for a housemaid job and ended by dying in Egypt. PHOTOS/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA

|

National

Prime

Ugandan maid dies in Egypt two years after travelling to Saudi Arabia 

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Uganda Bureau of Statistics and International Labour Organization (ILO) indicate that young Ugandan women-aged between 15-29 years- face a number of hurdles in the labour market, from higher unemployment rates to lower wages.
  • Many young women like Namazzi who try to escape unemployment and poverty at home, often end up as domestic workers in the Middle East where over the years, there has been systematic documentation of cases of exploitation, physical and/or sexual abuse, and even fatalities.
  • In August this year, Uganda said it was to review the agreements with a number of countries, particularly in the Middle East, as cases of abuse of migrant workers continue to rise.

In 2019, Milly Namazi, like thousands of other young Ugandans who have sought greener pastures abroad, was excited to leave Uganda after securing a job as a housemaid in Saudi Arabia. 
The 26-year-old mother of two had just separated with the father of her kids when she got the job through a labour export company, Dreams Connect Company Limited based in Kibuli, Kampala, with hopes that she would be able take care of her ageing parents as well as meet all her kids’ basic needs.
Namazi’s family says her contract expired four months ago and that’s when she was expected to return to her parents at Kagezi village, Kimaanya-Kabonera division in Masaka City in central Uganda. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.