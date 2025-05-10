Ugandan man kills Rwandan wife after domestic quarrel

Twopeople were killed in separate incidents in Uganda’s southwestern Kigezi region on Saturday, with police attributing the rising murder trend to domestic violence, drug abuse and land-related disputes.

In the first incident, a Rwandan woman was allegedly murdered by her Ugandan husband during a domestic dispute in a district bordering both countries.

“It is alleged that on May 10, 2025, at around 10:00 am, the suspect picked a quarrel with his wife, Donatele Mukandayisenga alias Shantali, a Rwandan national. He hit her on the head with a metal bar,” Kigezi regional police spokesman Elly Maate told reporters.

The incident occurred in Mayengo Cell, Kiniogo Ward, Katuna Town Council in Kabale District.

“She fell unconscious and was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect has been arrested,” Maate said, adding that detectives visited and documented the scene and took statements from witnesses.

In a separate case reported the same day in Kanungu District, the body of a 45-year-old man was found dumped in a water stream under unclear circumstances.

The police spokesman for Kigezi sub-region, Mr Elly Maate

Maate identified the victim as Rogers Kakiiza, a resident of Nyakarambi Cell in Kihanda Sub-county.

“It’s alleged that while Rosette Habasa was heading to work, she came across the body at Rwenkywera water stream. She informed local security officers, who then alerted police,” Maate said. Investigations are ongoing.

The incidents come amid rising concern over the surge in killings across the region.

“Alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic violence, land conflicts and delayed justice are fuelling this trend,” said Gad Rugaju, the deputy resident district commissioner of Kanungu.’

He added: “We have prioritised teamwork with prosecutors, security and judicial officials to curb this.”

According to Kigezi regional police data, 18 murder cases were recorded in April, 10 in March and 9 in February.

On Saturday, community and religious leaders also weighed in on the growing violence.

“It is poor upbringing that has led to moral decay,” said Sheikh Kabu Lule, the Khadi of Kabale District. “This moral collapse is breeding crime,” he told Monitor.

Bishop Godfrey Mbitse of Muhabura Diocese in Kisoro District pointed to poverty and unemployment as key drivers of insecurity.