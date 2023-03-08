Ugandan named new Secretary General of ActionAid

Mr Arthur Larok, a Ugandan, has been appointed as the new Secretary General of ActionAid International.

Larok, who has been the interim Secretary General at ActionAid International for the past year, has been appointed to lead the charity on a permanent basis from April.

He first joined ActionAid in 2012 as Country Director of ActionAid Uganda before becoming Federation Development Director for ActionAid International.

“A political sociologist with 20 years of experience in the development and social change sector, Larok has the rooted experience ActionAid seeks and proudly supports,” a statement by the global charity organization reads in part.

He has been part of global campaigns such as those against poverty and debt cancellation and more recently, has contributed to international efforts to defend and expand space for civil society around the world.

“Larok assumes the position at a time when climate change is expected to drive 122 million more people into poverty by 2030 and exacerbate existing poverty, and inequalities are preventing millions of people from enjoying a life with dignity. Alongside this, dominant economic forces are affecting the lives of the people with whom ActionAid works, resulting in increased deregulation, privatisation of public services, the dismantling of social protection and an undermining of democratic institutions,” the statement further reads.

In his appreciation Mr Larok: “Growing up in Northern Uganda, I have experienced first-hand what it means to live amid deprivation and face multiple crises and oppression. I feel privileged that I have advanced in my education and career and I now work for an organisation that cares for millions of others who are less privileged.”

“I feel excited to be leading the organisation at a time when there is emerging momentum and aspiration around the globe to transform towards a more equitable, socially and environmentally sustainable world. I look forward to building a decolonial, feminist and antiracist organisation that champions the cause of social justice everywhere we have a footprint,” he added.