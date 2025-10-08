Ugandan netizens outraged after police officer filmed slapping supermarket attendant 

A section of Ugandans on social media has been left outraged after a video recording showing a police officer slapping a supermarket attendant over unpaid bills went viral.

In the two minutes and 17 seconds of CCTV footage seen by this reporter, the officer who has since been identified as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima, attached to Counter Terrorism under Oil and Gas Protection Unit, Kampala Metropolitan Zone, is heard abusively scolding the attendant over a reportedly unpaid bill of Shs 30,000 before smacking her twice.

This reporter has also confirmed that the incident occurred at the Shell fuel station in Kyanja, Kampala, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

"...I am parking...have you ever driven such a car?" asks ASP Nsiima, who was dressed in civilian clothes, before turning to another attendant behind the counter and adding:"....do you know she's there attacking me and beating me over Shs30,000? Even if it is Shs100,000, how much money have I spent here? Do you think I can run away over Shs100,000? Do you know that I can slap you even if this camera is here and we go to court tomorrow?" ASP Nsiima asks before striking the attendant's face twice.





Her alarm attracted some of the staff who were outside the supermarket, including a security guard, but they seemed helpless as the victim continued wailing.

Reacting to the video, the Director of Criminal Investigations condemned what he described as "such isolated behaviour" by the officer.

"Be assured that an internal investigation is ongoing to guide further action. The [police] PRO Kituuma Rusoke will provide more updates on the matter," he added in a post on X.

The @PoliceUg officer (in this clip) assaulted an attendant at a supermarket at Shell Fuel Station in Kyanja after allegedly reminding him to clear his bills.



He is said to be attached to counter terrorism in oil & gas dep't. @GabrielBuule @Tom_Magambo @CID1_UG @CanaryMugume pic.twitter.com/0t6S5N3ObB — Kungu Al-mahadi Adam (@adam_kungu) October 7, 2025

A source within police said ASP Nsiima has since been arrested after the attendant filed a case of assault and threatening violence at Kensington police post in Kyanja, Nakawa Division, Kampala.