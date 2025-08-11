Ugandan on US radar over arms, drug deals

A Ugandan is on a wanted list by the United States authorities on allegations of conspiracy to supply cocaine and military grade weapons to Mexican drug cartels.

The United States Attorney’s office indicted Lt (rtd) Michael Katungi Mpeirwe alongside Bulgarian national, Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and a Tanzanian national Subiro Osmund Mwapinga over the alleged crimes.

Lt Katungi is closely associated with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a loose pressure group, with its fans pushing for the leadership of First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after President Museveni.

The US authorities allege that Lt Katungi and others conspired to illegally supply the military-grade weaponry to Mexican drug cartels, and in particular, the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most violent and prolific transnational criminal organisations since at least September 2022.

The indictment issued on July 30, 2025 states that all the suspects have been arrested and are awaiting extradition except Lt Katungi, who remains at large.

The indictment lists the weaponry to include machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons.

Alleged dealings

The offences attract a minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison on conviction in the US. The US alleges that Mirchev recruited the Kenyan, who in turn enrolled Lt Katungi, who then hired Mwapinga.

Mirchev reportedly obtained an End-User Certificate (EUC), which is a document acquired by a trader or buyer of military equipment or sensitive items that the products will only be used by the authorised recipient.

But the end-user, Tanzania, was false, which allowed Bulgaria to allow the export of 50 AK-47 rifles, but the guns were sent to a drug cartel in Mexico. “The defendants allegedly continued to conspire to supply drug cartels with even more weaponry, potentially including surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft drones, and the ZU-23 anti-aircraft weapon system.

Mirchev allegedly created a list of weaponry for the CJNG totalling approximately 53.7 million Euros (approximately $58 million).

Asumo, Mpeirwe, and Mwapinga allegedly agreed to again provide arms control documents designed to obscure that these weapons were intended for the CJNG,” the indictment reads.

“Mirchev was arrested by Spanish authorities in Madrid on April 8 and is currently pending extradition to the United States. Asumo was arrested by Moroccan authorities in Casablanca on April 8 and is currently in extradition proceedings. Mwapinga was arrested by Ghanaian authorities in Accra on April 8 and was extradited to the United States on July 25. Mpeirwe remains at large,” the indictment reads.

Katungi dismisses allegations

Little is known about Lt Katungi, a retired officer of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF). He has had a stint as diplomat with Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria. But on January 18, 2023, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, using his official handle on microblogging site X, formerly twitter, appointed Lt Katungi as commissioner of External Affairs for MK Movement.

MK is a popular contraction and reference to Muhoozi Kainerugaba. But Lt Katungi, who was yesterday contacted for a comment for this story, tersely dismissed the US indictment as a malicious accusation.

“Ignore with contempt deserved, malicious accusations,” Lt Katungi replied in a WhatsApp message. Nevertheless, Lt Katungi last Thursday cancelled his planned visit to the US next month to meet a section of the Ugandans in the diaspora. It was not clear whether the indictment had any bearing on the timing of the cancellation.

“This is to notify all our members, especially the @Plugandaa US chapter, about the postponement of our September convention. Being an election year, we need to consolidate all our efforts on the re-election of our beloved CIC and @NRMOnline Chairman. We need all hands on deck,” Lt Katungi posted on his X account on August 7, 2025.

“It will take place mid-next year, 2026, in Michigan [USA] with the same organising committee under Griffin Kahakani and Team. More members will be brought on board and assigned. I thank you,” Lt Katungi added.

Mr David Kabanda, the PLU secretary general, and the MP for Kasambya County, described the indictment of his member as blackmail.

“Yes, PLU will investigate the source of the blackmail and the intention plus the sponsors,” Mr Kabanda said on August 10 when contacted about the matter.

Mr David Kabanda, the PLU secretary general, and the MP for Kasambya County. Photo/Courtesy

PLU [Patriotic League of Uganda] is a successor organisation that morphed from MK, with the professed fans pushing for Gen Muhoozi leadership after that of President Museveni.

PLU position.

“Yes, PLU will investigate the source of the blackmail [reportedly on Lt Katungi] and the intention plus the sponsors,” Mr David Kabanda, the PLU secretary general, and the MP for Kasambya County.

WHO IS KATUNGI?

Lt (rtd) Michael Katungi has a fusion military and diplomatic career. Born in Kyankwanzi District, Lt Katungi obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Makerere University in 2,000. He then joined the UPDF as a cadet, completing his course at the School of Infantry in Jinja City. Katungi was then deployed to different units, but settled in the sensitive Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, now renamed Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS). In 2005, President Museveni deployed Lt Katungi as part of the commission that investigated the crash of a helicopter in which the then Vice President of the Republic of Sudan, Gen John Garang, died on July 30, 2005. Another case that brought him in the limelight was the arrest of Maj Noel Niwe Drago, an aide of the late army commander, Maj Gen James Kazini, who was facing military investigations in March 2006.

Maj Drago was accused of conduct prejudicial to the good order and discipline of the army. He was alleged to have shared information with the leaders of the Forum for Democratic Change party. Lt Katungi told military prosecutors that while meeting Maj Drago at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel, he uttered statements that violated the good order and discipline of the army. The case was later heard without the presence of journalists. The army also sent Lt Katungi for several military and civilian courses abroad, including at the National Defence College at Karen, Kenya, and George Marshall European Institute of Security Studies in Germany where he obtained a postgraduate diploma in terrorism and security studies in 2012. Lt Katungi, in the same year, obtained an MBA (International Business) from the Amity University, Uttar Pradesh in India.

In 2014, Lt Katungi was deployed as part of the Human Rights to South Sudan by the AU Commission under former Nigerian president, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2015, President Museveni sent Lt Katungi as a go-between to enable the former coordinator of Intelligence Services, Gen David Sejusa, to return from exile. Gen Sejusa had fled the country after he authored a letter accusing President Museveni and his brother of plans to ensure First Son Gen Muhoozi, replaced his father as President. Upon Gen Sejusa’s return and first meeting with the President at State House Entebbe, Mr Museveni said he personally handled the general’s return and no other people were involved “except the young people, Michael Katungi and Janet Anyine.” Two years later, Lt Katungi declared his intention to vie for the East African Legislative Assembly on the NRM ticket, but pulled out.

He claimed he withdrew from the race on the advice of Mr Museveni. Two years later, he was sent to Nigeria as the deputy head of mission at the Uganda Embassy. Lt Katungi was then moved to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he worked in several roles as a security logistic officer, head of investigations, and a security advisor. In 2021, Lt Katungi contested as an independent candidate in Butemba County, Kyankwanzi District, but again lost. Since then, he has been an active champion in the MK Movement, a loose pressure group pushing for the leadership of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who they popularly refer to as MK, to become the next leader of the country after President Museveni. On January 18, 2023, Gen Muhoozi appointed Lt Katungi as the commissioner of External Affairs for the MK Movement.

Mr Museveni met Gen Muhoozi and his MK Movement leaders, including Lt Katungi, at State House on May 3, 2023, to convince them to change their political course and work for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. When MK Movement was formally registered as Patriotic League Uganda (PLU), Lt Katungi was named the director of External Affairs of the organisation, becoming one of its top 10 leaders. Gen Muhoozi has been sending Lt Katungi abroad to engage with different groups, especially Ugandans in the diaspora. Using his X social media platform, Gen Muhoozi posted on April 4, 2025, that Lt Katungi was his envoy to all gang leaders in Haiti, a Central America country that is struggling with violent criminals who have largely taken control of the country.

“My envoy to all the gang leaders in Haiti is Ambassador Michael Katungi. They are invited to Kampala to discuss peace in August,” Gen Muhoozi said. Lt Katungi in turn responded to Gen Muhoozi’s post, writing: “Thank you, our generational leader, for the trust in me. We will reach out and bring them to Kampala. Thank you for your tireless efforts to resolve conflicts in our region, across Africa, and beyond.”

Currently, Lt Katungi is undertaking PhD in peace and security studies, and he is expected to graduate next year in Germany.