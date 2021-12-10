Ugandan Parliament passes EACOP law

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) [special provisions] Bill was December passed into an act of Parliament. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • In August this year, the Tanzania parliament passed the same law.

Parliament in Uganda on Thursday passed the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP, Special provisions) bill into act of Parliament, now awaiting President Yoweri Museveni’s signature further bringing the country closer to its dream of achieving first oil by 2025.

