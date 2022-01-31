Ugandan passengers blocked as Rwanda reopens border after three-year closure

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) cargo scanner positioned at Katuna/Gatuna border after the first  cargo truck from Rwanda was cleared on Monday morning. The border has finally been reopened by Rwanda following three years of closure. 
PHOTO/ ROBERT MUHEREZA 

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • At around 9am, the first cargo truck to enter Uganda through the border was seen being towed by a grader after it failed to wade through the muddy and slippery ‘no man's land’ road section that is currently still under construction.

  • The Kisoro LCV chairman, Mr Abel Bizimana and the LCV chairman for Kabale District, Mr Nelson Nshangabasheija told this reporter that hey had received communication from Rwandan officials that only cargo trucks are allowed to cross into Rwanda and not passenger vehicles as the border had not officially been reopened.

Rwanda on Monday reopened its land border with Uganda after a three-year closure, signalling a thaw in relations between the two East African neighbours.
The frontier had been closed in February 2019 as political tensions between Kigali and Kampala spiralled, leading to the near collapse of two-way trade.
Rwanda announced its decision to reopen the border last week as a step towards repairing ties which had been soured by various rival accusations of espionage, abductions and meddling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.