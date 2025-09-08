Ugandan priest made Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, USA

The Catholic Church in Uganda has described the consecration of Bishop-elect Simon Peter Engurait, Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux Diocese, in Louisiana State, USA, as a calling from God. Fr Phillip Odii, who is in charge of communication at the Uganda Catholic Secretariat in Nsambya, Kampala, yesterday told this publication that the Catholic Church was excited about his new role and prayed that God guides him, as he serves his people.

“As the Catholic Church in Uganda, we are happy about it and we wish him well. It is something to be proud of. We thank God, and we pray for him that he will do well, and I believe that he will do well because he has the qualities of a good leader. He is somebody who is spiritually grounded, and we thank God for that gift. We are proud of this achievement.

The Lord has called him to serve,” Fr Odii said. Fr Engurait, who hails from Kaderun Village, Atoot Sub-county in Ngora District, eastern Uganda, was last Friday consecrated Bishop of Houma-Thibodaux, in Louisiana State, USA. The colourful event that took place at Nicholls State University’s Stopher Gymnasium in Thibodaux was presided over by Archbishop Gregory Michael Aymond of New Orleans, joined by Bishop Emeritus Sam Jacobs of Houma-Thibodaux and Bishop Emeritus Michael Jarrell of Lafayette as co-consecrators, and in the presence of his relatives and Uganda Catholic Charismatic Renewal (UCCR) members who represented the delegates from Uganda.

Fr Engurait becomes the first Ugandan ever to lead a Catholic diocese in the United States, and the second Ugandan to be appointed bishop outside his home country, following Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito in South Africa. Fr Odii disclosed that Bishop Engurait was his classmate at Katigondo National Major Seminary in Makasa in 1991, but he left and joined Makerere University before rejoining a seminary in the USA, after working for the government of Uganda for some years. The National Spiritual Director of UCCR, Fr David Byaruhanga, said Bishop Engurait’s new role symbolises the universality of the Catholic Church. He said:“This is another visible moment to recognise the universality of the Catholic Church: All who were baptised into Christ have put on Christ and hence, we are all one in Christ Jesus. Gal 3:27-28.

If one followed whatever media the ordination and installation of now Bishop Simon Peter Engurait, you could see the joy and oneness of God’s people regardless of colour and other differences.” Fr Byaruhanga added:“Some of us recall him giving us a recollection at the national meeting of leaders of Catholic Charismatic Renewal at Emmaus about three years ago... Hence, let us, as Charismatic Renewal in Uganda, join in praying for him and his episcopal ministry in that great country. On June 5, 2025, Pope Leo XIV, appointed Fr Engurait to be the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

Maiden speech.

God’s ways are not our ways nor his thoughts are our thoughts...Who would imagine that one day I would stand before you as the Bishop of the Church,’’– Bishop Simon Peter Engurait of Houma-Thibodaux,US.

His Biography

Simon Peter Engurait was born in Ngora, located in the eastern region of Uganda, on August 28, 1971. He is the son of the late Clement William Aeko and Crencentia Aeko, and he is the seventh of 14 children (10 girls and four boys). Four of his siblings are deceased. After completing elementary education in Ngora, he entered St Peter’s Minor Seminary in Soroti for junior high school, and thereafter attended St Peter’s College, Tororo for high school. He then entered Katigondo National Major Seminary, a college seminary, to study philosophy but discontinued seminary studies and entered Makerere University in Kampala, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science and Public Administration. While at Katigondo Seminary, he encountered God in the movement of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal, which made a lasting impact on his life.

He became actively involved in the movement throughout his time at Makerere University and later served as the Kampala Archdiocesan leader and on the National Service Team. It was through this ministry that in 2003, he met Bishop Sam Jacobs, who would later ordain him. In 2007, he was accepted as a seminarian for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and entered Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, where he graduated with a Master of Divinity. He was ordained a deacon on May 12, 2012, at St Bernadette Church in Houma, and on May 25, 2013, he was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of St Francis de Sales in Houma—both ordinations by Bishop Sam Jacobs. His first assignments were as associate pastor at St Francis Cathedral for two years. Source of biography: Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.



