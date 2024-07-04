Ugandan Rotarians launch app to raise Shs2.6b

Rotarians in Uganda have launched a mobile money-based application to collect a minimum of $700, 000 (about Shs2.6b) as their contribution towards funding the activities of the Rotary International Foundation endowment fund.

Speaking at the launch of the app on Monday, Ms Anne Nkutu, the Rotary District 9213 governor, said the app named 25 X 25 TRF Relay, is aimed at enabling every Rotarian to donate a minimum of $25 (about Shs93,000) during the Rotary year 2024/2025 to support the activities of the Rotary Foundation around the world.

“During this Rotary Magic year, we have the task of raising $2,025b dollars by 2025, which is the amount that will enable Rotary support the community activities in communities around the world. Last year, the past district Governor Edward Kakembo championed the raising of $650,000 (about Shs2.4b), the highest amount raised by all the giving clubs. I will consolidate this and increase impact and promote sustainability,” Ms Nkutu said.

She explained that the new platform will complement other ways that Rotarians use to give the Foundation, including direct card payments and collections from their clubs adding that this will create a strong resource base.

Ms Nkutu, who assumed the position of Rotary District 9213 Governor for one year, also installed Dr Samuel Ssewagudde as the 33rd president of the Rotary Club of Kampala South. Rotary District 9213, brings together a network of 10,000 Rotarians from about 200 Rotary and Rotaract clubs in Uganda.

Every year, each Rotary Club and district, changes its leadership. The newly elected leaders come up with projects or work plans to implement during their tenure of office. Some of the projects get financial support from matching grants that they apply for from the Foundation . Other recently elected Club presidents include Ms Rosemary Mutyabule of the Rotary Club of Kampala and Mr Jonathan Adengo of Rotary Club of Butabika Royals.