Ugandan student shines in Ireland

David Walusimbi, a Ugandan, was on Wednesday recognised for emerging the best student in his master’s class at the University of Dublin in Ireland.

Walusimbi, who has been pursuing a Master of Science in Global Health at the Centre for Global Health, Trinity College, at the University of Dublin, beat more than 20 students to the award.

He was then honoured with the prestigious Kevany award for his academic excellence.

The Kevany award is given to the best scholar with the highest distinction at the Trinity Centre for Global Health, Trinity College Dublin.

Reacting to the achievement, Walusimbi said: “Honestly, I am so overwhelmed with joy. I am short of words but I am grateful to everyone that supported my academics, particularly Irish Aid and the Embassy of Ireland in Uganda.”

Previously, Walusimbi has won several awards, including Ireland-Africa Fellowship programme in June 2020, the best abstract presented at the pharmacy students’ symposium in April 2017 and outstanding executive of Makerere University Pharmacy Students Association, among others.

Walusimbi at the graduation ceremony at the university.



He explained that after graduating from Makerere University with Bachelor of Pharmacy (second class upper) in 2016, he enrolled for the master’s degree in Ireland in 2020 after securing a scholarship from Irish Aid.

Walusimbi began his education career at Mugwanya Preparatory School, Kabojja, before joining St Henry’s College Kitovu in Masaka. He studied his Advanced Level from Uganda Martyrs Namugongo.

His parents are Mr Lawrence Kaiza Kigozi, a resident of the United Kingdom, and Ms Gertrude Namugenyi, a resident of Kazo, Kawempe Division in Kampala.

Walusimbi is currently working with the National Drug Authority (NDA).