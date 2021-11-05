Prime

Ugandan student shines in Ireland

David Walusimbi after graduation at the University of Dublin, Ireland, on October 3, 2021. PHOTOS/ Anthony wesaka

By  Anthony Wesaka

David Walusimbi, a Ugandan, was on Wednesday recognised for emerging the best student in his master’s class at the University of Dublin in Ireland.
Walusimbi, who has been pursuing a Master of Science in Global Health at the Centre for Global Health, Trinity College, at the University of Dublin, beat more than 20 students to the award.
He was then honoured with the prestigious Kevany award for his academic excellence.
The Kevany award is given to the best scholar with the highest distinction at the Trinity Centre for Global Health, Trinity College Dublin.

