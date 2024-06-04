Ugandan students shine in Chinese language competition

Two Ugandan students, Ivan Kamya and Leticia Namulemo, have won a trip to China after winning the 2024 Chinese bridge and proficiency competition at Kyambogo College School.

The two students demonstrated exceptional skills in Chinese language, singing and cultural knowledge, beating contestants from 20 schools across the country.

The June 2 event, themed "One World, One Family" aimed to promote cultural exchange and language proficiency between Uganda and China.

The competition brought together students from different institutions like the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, Luyanzi Institute of Technology, all in addition to secondary school Chinese language teachers.

"The ability to communicate effectively in Chinese will undoubtedly open doors to numerous opportunities for our Ugandan friends," said Fan Xue Cheng, who represented Chinese Ambassador Zhang Lizhong at the event

“China and Uganda share a robust economic partnership, and the practical cooperation between the two countries has entered into a new stage and has broadened into various fields,” he added.

On her part, Chinese subject specialist Hilda Ayebare from the National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC) called upon learning institutions to embrace Chinese language which is already on the Ugandan curriculum.

Meantime, the two winners will later this year represent Uganda in the global Chinese bridge competition in China.

The event has set a new standard for Chinese language proficiency in Uganda, with plans for regional preliminary competitions to be introduced in future to further cultural and economic ties between Uganda and China.

Monday’s competition was organized by the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, in collaboration with the NCDC and the Chinese Embassy in Uganda.

Dr Zhong Jianghua, the Director of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University said Chinese President Xi Jinping and his country “will never forget the deep friendship of African countries, and will continue to uphold the principles of sincerity, affinity, good faith, and the right approach to justice and shared interests.”