Ugandan tapped for  top World Bank job

Mr Emmanuel Nyirinkindi, a Ugandan national, has been appointed the vice president of Cross Cutting Solutions at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a sister organisation of the World Bank.

The appointment was announced in a statement made by World Bank Group president David Malpass.

Mr Nyirinkindi, had worked with the Ministry of Finance before he joined IFC in 2006 as a senior investment officer in South Africa. He also worked as the regional manager of IFC’s public-private partnerships advisory services for Africa.

Prior to his appointment, he worked as the IFC global director for Transaction Advisory Services.

“He has more than 14 years of IFC experience, working mainly across infrastructure development…he brings more than 25 years of experience in infrastructure and private sector development, including his pre-IFC career leading Uganda’s infrastructure reform programme in the ministry of Finance,” Mr Malpass said.

Mr Nyirinkindi holds a Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University. Mr Jim Mugunga, the spokesperson of the ministry of Finance, said Mr Nyirinkindi’s appointment is an endorsement for locally bred capabilities and professionals.

Uganda elated

Mr Mugunga, who worked under Mr Nyirinkindi while he was director of the Utility Reform Unit, described his mentor as a “stickler for detail who does not compromise on the quality of output and out of that some of us learnt to be careful and ensure that we aver shoddy work.”

As Director of Utility Reform Unit, Mr Nyirinkindi has been credited for overseeing transformative reforms in the utilities sector in Uganda.

“He is one of the unsung heroes of some of the reforms we gained in the utilities sector, in particular the National Water and Sewerage Corporation. Major reforms that enabled NWSC position itself to where it is now were an initiative of his generation of technocrats,” Mr Mugunga said.

In his new position that he will assume on July 1, Mr Nyirinkindi will oversee operations, which provide cross cutting services globally, including public-private partnerships and corporate finance, foster strong relationships with World Bank Group counterparts to identify collaboration opportunities, implement the cascade and enhance client and business delivery, and ensure that climate, gender and best practice is embedded in IFC operational work, including early design of upstream projects and programmes.

“As Uganda, we are a member of the World Bank, and IFC. We can leverage his understanding of the country and the opportunities that we can tap into as a country increase. For example, he could be able to give us an opinion and engage on what would be of interest to us, we would appreciate guidance coming from him than from any other consultant,” Mr Mugunga said.

Mr Nyirinkindi, 57, was born in the south western district of Kisoro.

HIS CAREER

