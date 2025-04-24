Ugandan teacher plans to be buried in red 'gomesi' worn to meet Pope Francis

In a moment that forever altered her life, Bernadette Nabakiibi Kalumba vividly recalls her encounter with Pope Francis during his historic 2015 visit to Uganda.

Then a teacher at St. Peter’s Primary School Nsambya and a resident of Kawuku-Ggaba in Kampala, Nabakiibi was initially selected as an usher for the papal visit. But three days before the Pope’s arrival, she received an unexpected call while teaching.

“I was in class when I got the call. They said I’d been chosen to present a gift to the Pope on behalf of all Ugandan teachers. At first, I didn’t believe it,” she said.

Her disbelief turned to joy when a priest at the Catholic Secretariat in Nsambya confirmed the honor. “I was overwhelmed. I found a quiet place to pray and thank God. I rushed to tell my husband and children. Even told my friends to watch TV so they could see me with the Pope,” she said.

Preparations began immediately. She was taken to the Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Munyonyo for protocol training. “They instructed me on how to behave around the Holy Father—how to approach him respectfully, how to respond if he offered his hand,” she said.

Nabakiibi had just one day to prepare a red gomesi for the occasion. “I even braided my hair with red extensions to match. But my kids teased me so much that I went back to the salon and had it redone,” she said with a laugh. “I got home past midnight.”

On the day of the visit, she arrived at Munyonyo before 7am and waited more than 10 hours under tight security. When the Pope finally arrived, she was called forward with a catechist to present the teachers’ gift.

“My heart was racing. When he came close, he extended his hand. I held it and kissed his ring. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “He handed me a small box. I was so afraid of losing it that I tucked it into my bra.”

Inside the box, she later discovered a rosary. “I’ve treasured it ever since,” she said softly.

But it wasn’t just the gift that left an imprint. It was the Pope’s words.

“He looked at us and said, ‘We recognize the important work you do as teachers. I know the money you receive is little, but don’t focus on that. Remain in the profession and do your work with joy, for you are working for heaven, and that is where your true reward lies,’” she recalled.

“That message changed how I viewed my work. Since then, I’ve carried out my duties with passion and no regrets.”

In this photo taken on April 22, 2025, Ugandan teacher Bernaddette Nabakiibi displays her framed picture with Pope Francis, taken in 2015. PHOTO/HERBERT KAMOGA

So profound was the experience that she avoided washing her hands that evening. “I felt as though I was carrying a divine blessing. I only washed them the next morning,” she said.

The response from family, friends, and colleagues was overwhelming. “People kept calling, congratulating me. Some even came to my home. To this day, people still ask to touch my hands for blessings. I let them touch the rosary instead,” she said.

The red gomesi she wore remains one of her most valued possessions. “I’ve only worn it again today. I keep it safely. When I die, I want to be buried in it,” she said.

Though Pope Francis has since passed away, his memory remains alive in Uganda—especially in the heart of one teacher forever touched by grace.

Final farewell

Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square, where tens of thousands of mourners, including dozens of world leaders, are expected to pay their last respects.

Millions more will follow the ceremony across the globe. Uganda has more than 16 million Catholics, according to official 2024 government data.