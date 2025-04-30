Ugandan teen’s week of mourning Pope in Rome

When news of the death of Pope Francis’ broke on Easter Monday, we couldn’t just stay home. We all poured onto the streets of Rome to commiserate with others over the sad news. A bleak pall fell over Rome. My Aunt took my brother and I to the Vatican where multitudes had quickly gathered at St Peter’s Square in mourning. It was simply surreal as a day before, on Easter Sunday, I watched the Pope bestow blessings on the congregation at St Peter’s Square, just as he had done countless times. This time, however, we could all see the effect of the long illness as he sat in a wheelchair.

Little did we know that would be his last blessings upon us. Pope Francis passed away quietly at Domus Sanctae Marthae, Vatican City, on Easter Monday at 7:35am.His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo, at 9:47am via Vatican media. The police had closed off sections of Via della Conciliazione as Vatican flags were flown at half-mast. A week of mourning was declared in Italy, with increased security and the Master-of-Papal Ceremonies organising the timetable for public viewing in the basilica, the funeral, and the burial ceremony.

Public viewing at St Peter’s Basilica

On the morning of Wednesday, April 23, I arrived at the basilica at sunrise, with many already lining the Castel Sant'Angelo. The Vatican had opened St Peter’s Basilica at 6am to allow mourners to pay their respects. Pope Francis’ body lay before the Altar of the Confession, in plain white vestments and a red cope. A silver pallium was shaped over his shoulders to depict the role of a shepherd he had undertaken. His coffin of wood was carried slightly elevated, discreetly upheld by Swiss Guards. Soft Latin hymns were intoned non-stop, the sound filling the gigantic auditorium with an eerie atmosphere. On that first day, the Vatican authorities estimated the number of pilgrims at more than 80,000. My aunt was determined to make us get the full experience of the funeral of Pope Francis.

Beholding Santa Maria Maggiore

Next, that afternoon, was a visit to Santa Maria Maggiore, the basilica where Pope Francis wished to be buried. The 14th-century campanile pierced the roofs of Rome, and the 18th-century facade rebuilt by Ferdinando Fuga shone in the afternoon sun. Any admirer of great architecture would be amazed, I know I always am. At the heart of the basilica was the Confessio, which held relics of Jesus’ manger. The pilgrims knelt in silence around it, praying while others, including me, opted to pray inside the Cappella Paolina. Nearby, the simple tomb of Italian architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini lay simple among the titanic mausoleums around it. Bernini designed many churches and sculptures in Rome during the 1600s. It was fitting for Pope Francis, who exemplified humility over grandeur.

Night of rosary, vigil before funeral

On the evening of Friday, April 25, St Peter’s Square turned into a sea of candles as the Night of the Rosary was held. There were thousands present. Cardinals and bishops prayed the Rosary in many languages, interposed with readings of the Scripture and Pope Francis’ own meditation on mercy, on solidarity, and on service. On the wall of St Peter’s Basilica, a choreographed presentation of Pope Francis’s life was on display: his Argentine ministry, his life among refugees, and his papacy.

The vigil, beautiful and subdued, lasted until midnight. I did not want to miss any aspect of this monumental week and, at dawn, on Saturday, April 26, I was back at St Peter’s Square for the Funeral Mass celebrated by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re. More than 200,000 pilgrims from around the globe were in attendance. I had never seen St Peter’s Square so full as it was that day.

The diplomatic corps of 130 nations took their place close to the altar and ordinary pilgrims jam-packed the available space.

The public funeral came in the element of Pope Francis’ style - plain, prayerful, and without the pomp and ceremony of other papal funerals. His possible successor and leaders of other religions attended. I couldn’t help wondering who among the many cardinals present would be the next Pope. I secretly wished for an African Pope this time around. As the Sistine Chapel Choir sang In Paradisum and the bells of St Peter’s Basilica pealed over the city of Rome, the world mourned a Pope who broke the mold and cared more about service than liturgy.

Burial at Santa Maria Maggiore

In line with his wish, Pope Francis was buried in a simple tomb on the level below the basilica, near Salus Populi Romani icon that he prayed in front of before and after his travels. His tomb has nothing but the barest of information – his papal Latin title. The tomb is located in the left nave between the Pauline Chapel, where his beloved Salus Populi Romani icon is located, and the Sforza Chapel. On Sunday morning (a day after his burial, thousands of people flocked the basilica to see the tomb.

I feel blessed to be in Rome at this time to pay my last respects to The Holy Father and to have this experience despite the gravity of it. Pope Francis will surely be remembered for generations. I will always remember him as a compassionate man and great shepherd, and his profound counsel will live with me forever: “The only time that we are allowed to look down upon others, is when we are offering to help them up.” Rest in eternal peace, Pope Francis. Roxanna Inca Nyeko,16, is a year 12 Ugandan student currently living in Rome, Italy.



