Ugandan teen shot dead, traders looted in Kenya riots

A Ugandan teenager was Friday shot dead in Kenya after riots, which broke out in the neighbouring country on Wednesday, entered their third day.

Sixteen-year-old Shafiki Majid Kisambira, a resident of Mawero East 'B' village in Busia Town, was killed during running battles between Kenya Police and a group of youth attempting to demolish kiosks under construction at the Busia terminal by the Busia-Kenya County.

Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Michael Kibwika confirmed the death of the teenager as he called upon Ugandans operating in Kenya to be "extra careful".

Kibwika added that he had “received reports, suggesting that some Ugandans are being hired as mercenaries to join the riots.”

"Kenya is our neighboring country and a sovereign state. Whoever crosses to get involved in what is happening there will be dealt with according to Kenyan laws," he warned.

Sources in Sofia and Marachi villages said some prominent businessmen in Busia-Kenya were allegedly paying Ugandan youth between KShs500 and KShs700 (Shs13,500 and Shs18,000) to join the chaos.

Majid Suleiman Waki said his son was shot dead while on the streets of Busia-Kenya.

"We are not sure of what he was doing at the time of the shooting, but we suspect he was on the streets," Waki said as he picked the body from Busia County Referral Hospital in Kenya to take it to their home in Busia, Uganda.

Family members place the body of a 16-year-old Ugandan on a car after he was allegedly shot dead during demonstrations in Busia County on the Kenyan side on February 23, 2024. PHOTO/DAVID AWORI



Hadija Nabwire told Monitor that her son left home Friday morning for work at a store owned by a Somali national, but at about 3pm, information showed he had been shot dead during riots in Kenya.

"We went to the hospital and found him dead with gunshot wounds to the back," she added.

On Saturday, Busia Town Mayor Sadiki Amin described the shooting as "unfortunate," urging Uganda authorities to probe the shooting.

Traders looted

The riots have paralysed business as apparent demonstrators targeted traders and Ugandan-registered trucks, with the worst-affected being the fish export market in Marachi, Busia-Kenya.

Several other Ugandans dealing in fish exports from Kenya to the Democratic Republic of Congo reported being looted by suspected jobless youth involved in the protests.

Hussein Tenywa, a truck driver who was loading fish in the market with colleagues, said they had been forced to drive out of the market to the Ugandan side by a group of machete-wielding youth.

Fish trader NubuwatI Namugenyi told Monitor that she fled the market after rowdy youth, armed with machetes, robbed money and fish from several traders.

"They are attacking, robbing people in broad daylight and threatening to hack them if they don’t surrender the money," Namugenyi said.

Mesach Malaba, another trader, said the youth had stolen his fish estimated at Shs6million, sold and shared the money.

Sources at the border say the jobless youths who are behind the riots crossed from their base in Marachi, Kenya on Thursday evening and sought refuge in Marachi on the Ugandan side.

Local businessman Luboti Bwire claimed he saw several groups of "jobless youth armed with dangerous weapons like machetes crossing from Kenya to Marachi on the Ugandan side.”