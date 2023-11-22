Ugandan to head Africa HR managers’ network

The human resource manager of the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), Mr James Wasagami, was yesterday elected the next vice president of the Africa Public Sector Human Resource Managers Network (APS-HRMnet).

APS-HRMnet is a continental body that was established in September 2007 with an objective of promoting, improving and strengthening excellence, integrity and professional standards in the practice of human resource management in the public sector in Africa.

Mr Wasagami, who will deputise Tanzania’s Xavier Daudi, was elected during APS-HRMnet’s 8th conference that was held in Nairobi.

The former Public Service ministry’s principal human resource officer, while addressing delegates, said his election was an endorsement of Uganda’s capabilities to drive the human resource agenda on the continent.

“This is a clear expression of confidence in the leadership capabilities within our country. It presents an opportunity for Uganda’s public service to play a pivotal role in offering the essential leadership required to revolutionise human resource management across the African continent,” he said.

He was elected alongside other six executive members, including Ms Florence N. Wanguku, the head of Kenya School of Government’s human resource, who was voted the deputy president East Africa.

The conference was presided over by Prof Ludeki Chweya on behalf of Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Public Service

It attracted participants from different countries, including Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.