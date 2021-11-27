Ugandan vaccine to cater for new S.African Covid variant, says Dr Musenero

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Monica Musenero has revealed that the government will ensure that the latest Covid-19 variant B.1.1.259 is catered for as local scientists aim to develop a vaccine.

Speaking to Daily Monitor after she interfaced with a Parliament select committee that’s currently probing her over allegations of misusing Shs3billion meant to facilitate the development of a local vaccine, Dr Musenero disclosed that her team will place a keen interest in studying mannerisms of the latest variant associated with South Africa by global health agencies.

“For us we analyze it in a very detailed way and then in our vaccines, we are going to start modifying it as we go into clinical trials,” Dr Musenero said.

Without stating a specific date, Dr Musenero indicated that she had since summoned her team for a meeting in which they “hope to discuss the specifics of what they must embark on in their research about the latest variant so that they can map out a clear strategy to inform Uganda’s efforts to develop a local vaccine for it.”

“For me my work as a scientist is to prepare and make sure that we are very-very prepared. We are going to analyze that sequence,” Dr Musenero said.

She is now urging concerned stakeholders to rally support behind a team of scientists said to be focused on the development of a local Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is why we should be doing our research. Any country which does not have the capacity to quickly modify and produce their own vaccine will not have successful vaccination,” Dr Musenero said.

Considering that little is known about the new variant, Dr Musenero urged the citizens to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and also get vaccinated.