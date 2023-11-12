Ugandan voted Speaker of EA Youth Parliament 

Ms Belinda Amanya, a third-year student of Law at Gulu University was declared a winner of the East African Youth Parliament (EAYP) speakership on Friday after beating other two contestants.

A 21-year-old from Rukungiri District became the 6th speaker and second Ugandan to win this position in this Assembly after Ms Lilian Aber.

Ms Amanya garnered 26 votes in a tight physical voting exercise that took place in Arusha, Tanzania to replace Kenya's Brian Odero.

Her close contestant, Mr Savior Tombe from South Sudan got 18 whereas Mr Faustin Casimile Maugisha from Rwanda garnered only 4 votes.

“This win to me is a dream come true and a great achievement in my life. It is also a reason to inspire my fellow youth that regardless of age or background when you are determined and principled you can always make it," Ms Amanya said in an interview with this publication on Saturday.

“I look forward to having a more impactful tenure where the views of East African Youth Assembly are valued and shared with different stakeholders; organizing partners, East African Legislative Assembly, and have more engagements with fellow delegates to follow up on the views," she added.

Ms Amanya, daughter to Mr Ben Sabiiti and Ms Enid Kuheebwa from Rukungiri, started school at Victoria Nile Primary School in Jinja.

She joined Bweranyangi Girls Senior Secondary School in Bushenyi District in Western Uganda for secondary education.

In 2022, Amanya joined Gulu University to pursue her dream course (Law). She is serving as the 21st vice guild president of the institution.

She is also serving as the Vice Chairperson of the European Union Youth Sounding Board Uganda.

About East Africa Youth Parliament

The East Africa Youth Parliament (EAYP), an affiliate of the East Africa Community (EAC), is a regional youth organization committed to advancing youth empowerment causes through advocacy, and economic empowerment with a keen interest in leadership and governance, entrepreneurship, human rights, climate change and the environment.

It was founded in 2009 through the East Africa Community Convention declaration.