Ugandan wanted over conning Shs500m from South African cop

Police in North West have launched a manhunt for a ruthless scammer who targeted a captain in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and conned her of R2.9million (about 587 million).

The unsuspecting officer, 53, fell prey to the charms of a Ugandan national, who posed as a medical doctor and wooed her into a romantic relationship, according to local media reports.

"The victim met the suspect, Kalvin Sofika, at a shopping complex in Rustenburg last September. He introduced himself as a doctor, and they started dating. Sofika convinced her to take loans for him, which she did, and even persuaded her to resign from her job as a police captain," Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, North West provincial police spokesperson told IOL.

The love-struck captain quit her government job in November, convinced by Sofika (in his 30S) that her luck was about to change.

"He told her she didn't need to work or rely on a salary. He even took her to a traditional healer who reinforced the message," Mr Mokgwabone said.

The victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for Sofika, totaling R2.9 million. Police in North West have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who has since relocated.

"The matter is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made," Mr Mokgwabone said.