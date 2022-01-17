Ugandan woman delivers on Qatar Airways

Baby Miracle Aisha with Dr Aisha Khatib on Qatar Airlines. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • The baby was born healthy and named Miracle Aisha, after the doctor.

A baby girl was delivered on board a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Entebbe, Uganda, recently, thanks to the efforts of a Canadian doctor, some co-passengers and the airline’s crew.

