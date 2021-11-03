Ugandan woman drowns while crossing River Thako into DR Congo

Thako River recently swept the Valley of Kisabu village in Kitholhu sub-county in Kasese District . Photo | Joel Kaguta

By  Joel Kaguta  &  Alex Ashaba

  • The deceased, identified as Jedida Biira, 40, is the second woman to die while trying to cross into DR Congo in the space of two weeks.

Another Ugandan woman on Tuesday drowned in River Thako in Kasese District in western Uganda as she tried to cross into DR Congo to tend to her garden.

