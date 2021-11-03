Ugandan woman drowns while crossing River Thako into DR Congo

Another Ugandan woman on Tuesday drowned in River Thako in Kasese District in western Uganda as she tried to cross into DR Congo to tend to her garden.

The deceased, identified as Jedida Biira, 40, is the second woman to die while trying to cross into DR Congo in the space of two weeks.

The body of Biira, a mother of two children and also expecting, was retrieved on Tuesday evening in the river banks of Lbubiriha in Kitebi village in DR Congo.

The official border to DR Congo is still closed to pedestrians, and other road users since March 2020 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Only cargo trucks are allowed to cross. People from Kasese District who have gardens in DR Congo use illegal porous border routes.

The Kitholhu Sub County Chairperson Mr Emmanuel Kule Maliba, confirmed the incident saying it's unfortunate that every rainy season they lose people to floods.

Plans are now underway to bring the body of late Biira from DR Congo back to Uganda for burial.

The majority of people who live at the border have gardens in DR Congo in areas of Kabarole, Thako, Matholhu, and Domene and they cross using illegal border points.

Previous incidents

A total of 7 people in the last two years have drowned in the two rivers of Lhubiriha and Thako in Bukonzo West in Kasese District.

In May 2020, seven people perished in the Lhubiriha River of which six people were from the village of Bughabirwa while another one was a UPDF officer who was guarding the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border.

Four of the deceased belonged to the same family of Mr Moses Masereka Mukaale.

The deceased all died in mudslides caused by the flooding of River Thako that swept away their house.