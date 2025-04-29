Ugandan women unveil 2026–2030 manifesto, demand action on rights

Women’s rights advocates in Uganda have launched a five-year manifesto demanding concrete commitments from government, political parties and candidates to advance gender equality and protect the rights of women and girls.

The 2026–2030 National Women’s Manifesto, unveiled in Kampala on Monday by the Uganda Women’s Network (UWONET), outlines four key pillars: human capital development, climate justice and livelihoods, gender-based violence and social norms, and women’s inclusion in information and communication technology.

UWONET Executive Director Rita Aciro said the manifesto is a political and policy tool designed to influence electoral campaigns and post-election governance.

“The manifesto sets out the concerns of women in Uganda and demands accountability from all political parties, elected candidates, and public officeholders responsible for appointments, resource allocation, policy formulation and legislation,” she said.

Aciro urged political actors to integrate the manifesto’s issues into their campaign agendas, adding: “We want election campaigns to become more issue-based, especially on matters that affect women.”

The document is based on extensive national consultations and aligns with national priorities and global gender equality frameworks.

Speaking at the launch, Uganda Women Parliamentary Association chairperson Sarah Opendi warned that some of the proposals require legal reform, something unlikely with elections approaching.

“If you’re talking about gender parity, that requires legislation,” Opendi observed.

She added: “Unfortunately, Parliament was directed not to amend laws within 12 months of elections. We’ve waited for government-led electoral reforms, but nothing has materialised.”

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya pointed to violence during elections as a key barrier to women’s political participation.

“If the police and military continue beating people, women cannot participate in such an environment,” he said.

Minister of State for Gender and Culture Peace Mutuuzo called for a review of existing affirmative action laws, arguing they have not yielded sufficient female representation in Parliament.

“The one-woman-per-district model has never enabled us to even reach 30% representation,” she said.

According to her, “it is presidential appointments that raise the numbers. We need a proper review.”

Meanwhile, the manifesto also urges the next government to support psychosocial and economic rehabilitation programs, especially for women who have faced systemic violence or displacement, and to invest in technology and education access for girls and women in rural areas.

Uganda will hold general elections in early 2026.