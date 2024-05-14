Ugandan workers most stressed in region - report





Uganda is the second country in Africa with the most stressed workforce in sub-Saharan Africa, a new report shows.

Sub-Saharan African countries are either moderately or completely located south of the Sahara [desert] with the United Nations Development programme cataloguing 46 of Africa’s 54 countries as being part of the region.

According to the State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report that amplifies the voice of the world’s employees, Uganda comes second at 57 percent following answers from respondents who agreed to reveal their daily stress from work.

Chad, a landlocked country in North-Central Africa, took first position at 58 percent.

Uganda’s neighbouring countries Tanzania came in third position at 56 percent while Kenya was at the 21st position with 31 percent of the victims.

Ghana was at 54 percent, Sierra Leone (53 percent), Senegal (50 percent), Nigeria (50 percent), Guinea (49 percent), and Togo (47 percent), among others.

A total of 35 African countries were sampled for the study with the report commissioned by the American analytics and advisory company, Gallup, known for conducting notable public opinion polls worldwide.

With even the cases of Covid-19 down, the report linked the high level of stress, globally, to recovery itself as, “many regions of the world struggled to control high inflation.”

“As organisational leaders endeavour to navigate an uncertain economic outlook, their employees’ stress is impacting productivity and performance,” the report read, adding: “Addressing these wellbeing concerns and improving engagement should be top priorities for the world’s political and business leaders who seek to make the most of the recovery.”

Besides the linkage to Covid-19, many workers continuously experience stress for a lot of other different reasons.

“The work pressure demands including untenable job targets leave people stressed,” Ms Josephine Byenkya, an accountant, told Daily Monitor on May 13.

Toxic workplace

Based on her personal experiences, Ms Byenkya added that some of the workplaces are toxic to work in, an additional factor contributing to stress.

“Why wouldn’t you get stressed if a working environment is poisonous? Instead of working, people are instead engaging in all kinds of office politics with gossiping and stabbing one another to get an advantage at work,” Ms Byenkya said.

The head of the Mental Health Division at the Health ministry, Dr Hasfa Lukwata, told this publication last evening that in addition to the personal struggles, people deal with daily problems and sometimes transfer their anger to the work place, which in the long run contributes to stress. Some employers are also abusive, unappreciative of workers and unable to control their emotions.

Dr Lukwata said such factors not only contribute to work stress but can also take a toll on one’s mental health.

“The way forward should be creating favourable mental health work policies, including favourable working positions for staff. If someone has a problem, they should be helped rather than reprimanded,” Dr Lukwata said.

Criteria

The method used in data collection is a Gallup World Poll system.

Gallup’s data in this report reflects the responses of adults aged 15 and older who were employed for any number of hours by an employer.

A total of 1,000 individuals in each country or area are evaluated using a standard set of core questions translated into the respective country’s major languages. To determine percentage-point changes at the regional and global levels, Gallup compares data from the same countries and areas in each region and globally .

Remedy for stress

NHS Choices website, which provides useful advice and guidance on all aspects of health information and medication, indicates that there are many things you can do to manage stress effectively, ‘‘such as learning how to relax, taking regular exercise and adopting good time-management techniques’’.