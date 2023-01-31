Ugandan youth councilor stabbed to death in brawl over Arsenal loss to Man City 

Police in Kampala are investigating a tragic incident in which a 25-year-old youth councilor died of stab wounds he sustained when he reportedly intervened in a brawl to save his brother from two soccer fans following Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester City last Friday. Allan Kakumba Allan, a resident of Kibira A village and the youth councilor of Masajja A in Ssabagabo-Makindye was rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital following the January 29, 2023 knife attack but died moments after admission. “Two suspects, Eddie Ssemakula and David Abigaba are now in police custody as investigations continue. We have also recovered the alleged murder weapon (a knife) that has also been exhibited,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

According to police, Kakumba had intervened to rescue his brother, Titus Kyendo from his neighbours, Abigaba and Ssemakula who had picked a quarrel that resulted into fighting following Arsenal’s loss after Nathan Ake's goal earned Pep Guardiola's men 1-0 victory and secured them FA Cup fourth round.

“Abigaba and Semakula were fighting over the Arsenal Vs Manchester City match. And Allan intervened only to be stabbed by Ssemakula,” ASP Owoyesigyire added in a Tuesday statement.

Meanwhile, Arsenal lead City by five points at the top of the table and Mikel Arteta believes the Gunners have to put the defending English champions to the sword when they have the chance.