Ugandan youth renew calls to halt oil pipeline over environmental, rights concerns

A youth-led environmental movement in Uganda has renewed demands for financial institutions to withdraw support from the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), warning of ongoing human rights violations and ecological damage.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the group End Fossil Occupy Ugandaclaimed the multi-billion-dollar project has already displaced over 100,000 people across Uganda and Tanzania, while threatening biodiversity hotspots and intensifying climate risks.

“EACOP has already devastated thousands of families who have lost their land with unfair compensation,” said group spokesperson Felix Musinguzi.

He added: “With oil fields already in the middle of ecosystems and biodiversity like Murchison Falls National Park and the shores of Lake Albert... this project represents an unacceptable threat to Uganda's people, wildlife, and future.”

The $4.8 billion (about Shs18.2 trillion) project spans 1,443 kilometers, transporting crude oil from Uganda’s Albertine region to the Tanzanian port of Tanga.

The pipeline, the longest heated crude oil pipeline in the world, is backed by a consortium led by French oil major TotalEnergies (62%), alongside the Uganda National Oil Company (15%), Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (15%), and China’s CNOOC (8%).

Activists say the infrastructure cuts through sensitive ecosystems and is expected to generate more than 34 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually.

Their statement follows recent confirmations by several financial institutions, including Standard Bank, Stanbic Bank Uganda, KCB Bank Uganda, and Saudi Arabia's Islamic Development Corporation, that they are backing the project despite mounting global criticism from climate and human rights groups.

“As young people, we refuse to inherit a damaged planet and devastated communities,” said Musinguzi, noting that: “The banks financing this project must listen to our voices and withdraw their support immediately.”

The group also urged the Ugandan government to shift focus toward renewable energy and warned of peaceful protests and social media campaigns unless action is taken to halt the project. They called on international allies to join them in solidarity.

The Ugandan government, however, has dismissed similar protests as being orchestrated by “foreign saboteurs” seeking to derail national development.

Uganda’s Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa has repeatedly defended the project as “strategic,” saying civil works are progressing on schedule.

Last week, Hadi Watfa, project manager for Uganda’s section, said construction had reached 62 percent completion, with first oil expected by the end of 2026.