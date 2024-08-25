Ugandans asked to trust locally manufactured drugs

With the increasing number of pharmaceutical industries in Uganda producing different drugs, Ugandans have been asked to trust and use locally manufactured drugs rather than imported ones.

The Managing Director of Rene Industries Limited, Mr Rishi Vadodaria, has encouraged Ugandans to trust and use locally manufactured drugs instead of importing them from countries like China and India.

"I would encourage Ugandans to use locally manufactured drugs because these products are made by Ugandans right from the starting material to the finished products. We have robust systems in place where the quality of the product is checked at every stage possible," Mr Vadodaria said on Saturday.

He explained that Rene Industries has brought in expertise and technology to produce a wide range of human medicines, including analgesics, antimalarial, antibiotics, anti-diabetics, antihistamines, antivirals, vitamins, and minerals.

Mr Vadodaria emphasised that supporting local pharmaceutical companies promotes the economy and encourages Ugandans to engage in producing starch, a key ingredient in drug production.

Mr Le-marine Okiror Adakun, a pharmacist in charge of production, revealed that Rene Industries alone uses about 10 tons of starch per week, which is currently imported from countries like Israel, Europe, and India.

"Ugandans are not so enthusiastic in the business because starch has a ready market. These pharmaceutical industries will give you enough market," Mr Okiror said.

He encouraged Ugandans to venture into starch production, highlighting the potential for a lucrative business.

Rene Industries has an installed capacity to produce 1.8 billion tablets, 1.2 million dry syrup bottles, 120 million capsules, and 600,000L of Liquid formulations per year, with over 100 products of different dosage forms.