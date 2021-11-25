Prime

Ugandans cross to Kenya for female genital mutilation

Ms Peace Mutuuzo, the State minister for Gender and Culture Affairs, speaks during an inter-ministerial meeting about cross-border FGM in Kampala yesterday. PHOTO/ COURTESY

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

Despite being outlawed in Uganda, the practice is still common among the Sabiny and the Pokot.

The government has said Ugandans are crossing to Kenya to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) as a way to escape tough penalties against the practice in Uganda.

