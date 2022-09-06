Ugandans erupt in celebration amid tight security

Locals in Malaba and Busia borders in eastern region took to the streets yesterday to celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld the election of William Samoei Ruto as Kenya’s fifth president amid tight security.

The seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome unanimously threw out a petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga, who argued the declaration of Dr Ruto was null and void.

The chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Wafula Chebukati, declared deputy president, Mr Ruto as the President–elect after he garnered 7.1 million votes, translating to 50.49 percent of the total votes cast on August 11. Odinga came second with 6.9 million votes, which translated in 48.89 percent.

Security has also been beefed up at the border crossings of Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha for fear of repeat of 2007 post-election violence that rocked Kenya.

Security personnel could be seen patrolling the border points although the situation remained calm.

The police spokesperson for Bukedi South region, Mr Musa Mugwe, said they have commissioned some of their officers to monitor security situations at the borders.

“We cannot take things for granted and it’s the reason we have scaled up surveillance along the borders,” he said. Mr Mugwe said they would only call for more deployment if the need arises, adding trade along the borders has continued to run normally.

“At the moment we don’t see the situation that warrants us to deploy but we are on standby,” he said.

The Tororo District chairperson, Mr John Okeya, asked village chairpersons to cooperate with security and monitor the situation.

“We have directed the LC1s to cooperate with security and report any cases of people crossing into the country in case the verdict is disputed which we are not certain of,” he said.

Mr Andrew Mugisha Orono, the chairperson of Malaba Town Council, said they have information of violence threat. Security has also gazetted Oriyoi Primary School in Morukatipe Sub-county and St Jude Primary School in Malaba Town Council as a reception centre to cater for any eventualities.

However, the majority of Kenyans interviewed applauded the judges for exhibiting integrity and taking the right decision without fear or favour.

Mr Joseph Gitui, a retailer at Malaba market, said both petitioner and respondent should reconcile for betterment of Kenya.

“To me and many other Kenyan citizens, the court verdict was one of the unique ones. Both parties [should] reconcile recognising the fact that leadership comes from God,” Mr Gitui said.

Mr Micheal Ekakol, another Kenyan businessman, urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to improve the weaknesses that court cited for the betterment of the electoral process.

“I was a supporter of Azimio but I have to go with the court’s decision because in any game there must be a winner. So I request for peace in the country,” he said.

Mr Tom Chesol, a former RDC of Kapchorwa District, said the entire Sebei is happy about the court ruling.

“We are extremely excited and still celebrating. We couldn’t believe that our own was finally exonerated by court and declared the duly-elected president of Kenya,” he said.

Police set reception centres at Uganda-Kenya border

Police with assistance from the Red Cross and different local government leaders have set up reception centres at different Uganda-Kenya borderlines.

The move aims at ensuring safety and countering any violence.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, while addressing a weekly press conference yesterday, said the Force is in touch with the Red Cross.

“We have come up with reception centres at borderlines with the help of the Red Cross, different local government leaders just in case of a spillover of violence following the Supreme Court pronouncements today (yesterday),” Mr Enanga said.

He said: “These centres will enable us to accommodate our brothers and sisters who may feel it is not safe in Kenya and will run back to Uganda for safety. Let’s wait and see how the outcome will be between the Azimio and UDM.”

Mr Enanga asked residents along the borders of Bukedi, Tororo, Malaba and Karamoja Sub-region to remain calm, adding that the highways have been covered.

On August 16, the chairman of the Electoral Commission Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the elected president of Kenya with 50.49 percent, narrowly defeating veteran Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had garnered 48.85 percent .