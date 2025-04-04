Ugandans expect lower tariffs, better connectivity after UEDCL takeover

Following the takeover of Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) from Umeme, effective April 1, 2025, after the expiry of a 20-year concession agreement, Ugandans have expressed mixed reactions about the transition.

In a mini-survey conducted by this publication, residents from various districts have shared their views on the takeover.

Many citizens who spoke to this publication have urged the government to lower tariffs and ensure widespread electricity connectivity across Uganda.

The Kanungu LCV Chairman, Mr Sam Kajojo, noted that while UEDCL has been operating in Kanungu District for the past seven years after taking over from Ferdsult Engineering Services, challenges persist, which they attribute to UMEME’s past management.

"They need to resolve their existing challenges, particularly rampant power outages and delays in new connections," Mr Kajojo said.

The LCIII Chairman for Central Division in Kabale Municipality, Mr Sam Arinaitwe, observed that so far, there has been no noticeable change in power supply, as load shedding and outages continue in his area.

"People are excited about the new billing system, which seems cheaper compared to Umeme’s rates. However, UEDCL should consider retaining experienced Umeme staff to help address technical faults more efficiently," Mr Arinaitwe suggested.



In Soroti City, leaders have called on the government to start supplying free electricity to regional referral hospitals following the takeover of power distribution, arguing that it would enhance service delivery.

Mr Paul Omer, the Soroti City East Mayor, noted that hospitals are overwhelmed with high power bills despite their critical role in saving lives.

"We need clarity on the government's interventions regarding electricity tariffs for public institutions now that UEDCL has assumed operations from Umeme. In many cases, lives have been lost because hospitals cannot run essential machines without power. There must be a clear policy to ensure hospitals receive uninterrupted electricity supply," he said.

He also raised concerns about unresolved land compensation disputes, stating that Umeme has exited the power sector, yet some individuals have not been compensated for land where high-voltage transmission lines to Opuyo were installed.

The Resident City Commissioner of Soroti, Mr Peter Pex Paak, noted that confusion had arisen due to the involvement of multiple agencies in power distribution, leaving many people, especially those seeking new connections, uncertain about the process.

However, Mr Paak is optimistic that UEDCL will uphold the trust placed in them.

"The government has entrusted UEDCL with this responsibility, and they must not let us down," he stated.

Mr Simon Peter Edoru, the LCV chairperson for Soroti District, highlighted the need for UEDCL to address challenges related to electricity connections in areas that are currently underserved, most especially in rural areas.

Mr Kenneth Muhumuza, the supervisor for the Eastern Region at the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), emphasized the need for UEDCL to strengthen its security team to combat vandalism of power lines, which frequently disrupts supply.

"One of the biggest challenges is vandalism, and UEDCL must reinforce security to ensure a stable electricity supply," he noted.

He also expects lower power tariffs following the government’s takeover.

"Now that the government is managing electricity, we anticipate reduced tariffs, unlike before," he added.

Mr Naboth Arinaitwe from A-Plus Funeral Management in Fort Portal City commented, "We haven't faced challenges so far. However, in our family WhatsApp group, people from Kasese, Kamwenge, Bushenyi, and Mbarara complain about power interruptions. My suggestion is to stabilize power in areas where it's insufficient for running electronics and other machines. I hope I don't face these issues because I fear the darkness."

Ms Loice Nanshemeza, a resident of Katete Central Cell in Mbarara City, mentioned, "We are experiencing instability in the power supply. It sometimes goes off without warning. In the evening, around 7:40 pm, when people return from work, the power goes off for a few minutes. This makes it risky to go out to buy things as there's a heightened risk of encountering thieves due to darkness. It's hard to distinguish between good and bad actors."

Mr Denis Mugarura, a fine artist in Ibanda District, also said the challenge of intermittent power under UEDCL's management in their area has persisted.

"Charging a phone is becoming difficult; power cuts are frequent and sudden. If you haven't saved your work on the computer, you have to start over. When trying to make payments, the network for processing payments is slow. Additionally, the initial tax they charge is high at Shs 4500," He said.

Mr David Kakama, a councilor in Bumbaire Sub County, Bushenyi District, expressed concern over the impact of power blackouts on businesses in their area, where people are making losses, especially those selling soft drinks with fridges.

"People’s businesses are being affected due to the frequent outages. Those in the dairy industry, for example, are struggling as their fridges keep shutting down. Some have even taken loans to sustain their businesses, but these blackouts following the takeover have made things difficult," he said.

Mr Joab Kanyesigye, manager of Hillbow Hotel in Kabwohe, Sheema Municipality, said he had thought that after the UEDCL takeover, the problem of blackout was going to be solved, but instead it has persisted in the few days since the takeover.

"Power blackouts have driven away our customers at night. Most of our clients come for saunas and steam baths, and they don’t want to sit in the darkness. When we switch to a generator, they complain about the noise, and it also increases our fuel costs. If there’s no power, there's no business. We urge UEDCL to be proactive since they are now in charge," he stated.

In Kisoro District, in South Western Uganda, Dr James Nsaba Buturo supported the transition from UMEME to UEDCL, citing security concerns, saying that essential services like electricity should not be left in the hands of private and foreign companies.

"Electricity is crucial for security, health, education, industry, and manufacturing. Relying on foreign companies to manage it could be risky. The government should take full control, even if it means facing some management challenges," Dr. Buturo asserted.

He pointed out that consumers are already benefiting from reduced power tariffs recently announced by the government. "The government's efforts to make electricity more affordable and efficient are beginning to yield results," he said.

Dr. Buturo also expressed confidence in the leadership of UEDCL, with high hopes that President Museveni will appoint competent and corruption-free individuals to manage UEDCL, ensuring proper oversight of the sector.

In most parts of the West Nile region, electricity is supplied by the West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECo), despite the area being connected to the national grid in August last year.

However, power consumers continue to urge the government to intensify rural electrification efforts and lower electricity tariffs, as many households remain unconnected despite the activation of the national grid.

The MP for Ayivu East Division, Mr. Geoffrey Feta, emphasized that electricity tariffs for domestic consumption are now uniform across Uganda.

"The tariffs for domestic consumers remain the same nationwide, but for industrial use, there are slight variations as determined by the Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA)," he explained.

He added, "As a region that has long lagged in energy access, our immediate need is affirmative action to extend medium- and low-voltage distribution lines. This will ensure electricity reaches manufacturing and processing plants, sub-county headquarters, health centers, schools, places of worship, and trading centers."

However, Ms Phiona Aji, a resident of Chongaloya Cell in Arua Central Division, Arua City, expressed concerns over the efficiency of government-run entities in managing electricity distribution.

"We may start experiencing intermittent power supply because government parastatals are often inefficient. The transfer of management from UMEME will likely worsen electricity reliability, yet what we need is efficiency," she remarked.

Residents in West Nile remain hopeful for improvements in power distribution, but concerns over service reliability and rural electrification persist.

In Mpingi district, residents said for over four years, they have endured frequent power outages, and uncertainty looms over whether the situation will improve following UMEME’s handover to the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

Many residents remain skeptical about the reliability of electricity under the new management.

“We have been pleading with UMEME to improve their services, but they only gave us empty promises. We currently lack a transformer, and we are unsure whether we will get a replacement under UEDCL,” said Akilewo Ssesanga, a businessman and resident of Bukakala Village.

He is now considering relocating his business to an area with a more reliable power supply.

Mr Augustine Musoke, the speaker of Lwankoni Sub-County in Kyotera District, expressed doubt about UEDCL’s ability to manage a sector that is critical to Uganda’s economic development.

“Government parastatals run by Ugandans have often been plagued by financial mismanagement and scandals. Let’s pray that UEDCL avoids that trap,” he said. He also urged UEDCL to develop strategies to curb vandalism, a major challenge in the country’s energy sector.

Ms Anent Mukisa, a resident of Kasijjagirwa Cell in Masaka City, acknowledged UMEME’s past investments in power distribution but questioned whether UEDCL would sustain the same level of progress.

“Despite the many challenges in the energy sector, UMEME had made significant investments. I wonder whether this will continue under the new management,” she remarked.

In Kalangala District, Julian Muwonge, who owns an electronics shop at Mweena Landing Site, expressed doubt that the transition would bring any meaningful change.

“For Umeme, we hoped for cheaper electricity, but that never happened. I don’t expect anything different now,” he said.

On the day UMEME handed over to UEDCL, Kalangala District experienced an 18-hour blackout from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. the next morning, with load shedding continuing during the day.

Martin Kiwolu from Betta Village remains hopeful that electricity installation costs will be reduced under government control.

“If the government is now in charge, I believe it will be easier for more areas to get electricity,” he said.

In Mukono Municipality, Joseph Muwanguzi, the owner of Chriskat School Furniture Manufacturers in Nakabago Village, voiced frustration over persistent power outages.

“In just three weeks, we’ve lost significant business due to these outages, the darkness not only creates security challenges but also signals a setback in power management.”

As a manufacturer of school furniture, Muwanguzi’s business heavily relies on electricity, spending over Shs 80,000 daily on YAKA. The frequent outages have tarnished his credibility among customers and impacted his revenue.

“Our services are seasonal, tied to the school calendar. Missing this season means losing the entire business year,” he explained. “We have frames ready for work, but we can't proceed due to power cuts.”

The situation is further complicated by the reliance on casual workers for semi-skilled jobs. Without power, these workers are left jobless and must find alternative means of survival. By the time electricity is restored, Muwanguzi often has to hire new workers, disrupting productivity.

Janeffer Nassuuna, a retail shop owner in Nsambwe "A" Village, Mukono Municipality, shared similar concerns. She has suffered financial losses due to spoiled milk and juice, which require refrigeration. She also highlighted the growing insecurity in the area due to prolonged darkness.

“I hope the situation improves, but if UEDCL continues using the old system, the problems may persist,” she said.