Ugandans gather at Kenyan High Commission in tribute to Raila Odinga

The Deputy High Commissioner of Kenya in Uganda, Ambassador Dr. Suleiman Roba, has commended Ugandans who gathered on October 17 at the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to pay tribute to the late Raila Amolo Odinga.

The revered Kenyan statesman’s sudden death, announced on October 15, sparked an outpouring of grief across East Africa, with Ugandans joining their Kenyan neighbours to honour a Pan-African icon whose legacy of democracy, unity, and resilience transcended borders.

The Paramount Chief of Lango (Won Nyaci), Dr Micheal Moses Odongo Okune, led a delegation of leaders and elders from his cultural institution to extend condolences to the Odinga family and the people of Kenya.

In his moving tribute, Won Nyaci hailed Raila Odinga as “a visionary statesman” and “cultural pillar” who embodied the continent’s enduring spirit.

“Throughout his life, he stood as a courageous champion of freedom, justice, and human dignity. His voice echoed with the conviction that Africa must unite, govern itself with integrity, and harness its cultural heritage as a foundation for progress,” Dr Okune said.

He described Odinga as “the face of perseverance and the conscience of Kenya,” whose long struggle for democracy inspired generations.

“His advocacy for multi-party democracy, equitable development, and social justice will remain a guiding light for generations to come. His sacrifices, though painful, were never in vain, for they sowed the seeds of a freer, more united Kenya,” he added.

During the meeting at the High Commission, Dr Roba expressed his deep sorrow over Odinga’s death.

“We are mourning the late Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga. The entire country is mourning, indeed, we are very, very sad,” he said.

“Today, the Republic of Kenya is undertaking a State Funeral for the late Rt. Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga. I once again highly welcome the entire team led by His Highness [the Won Nyaci] and thank you for coming to the Kenya High Commission to mourn with us,” he added.

Dr Okune also praised Odinga’s role in promoting African culture, describing him as a leader deeply rooted in his heritage.

“Raila was more than a leader; he was a cultural pillar, a custodian of heritage, and a proud son who carried the values, rhythms, and wisdom of his people wherever he went,” the Paramount Chief said.

“His love for his roots, his language, his traditions, his music, and his community reminded us all that true leadership is grounded in identity. Through him, the Luo culture found a global stage, and through his eloquence and courage, the African voice spoke louder and clearer,” he added.