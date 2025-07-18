Ugandans in diaspora call for parliamentary representation ahead of 2026 elections

With less than a year to Uganda's 2026 general elections, Ugandans living in the diaspora are raising their voices louder asking not only the right to vote, but also formal representation in the 12th Parliament. Spearheaded by the Uganda Whistle Blowers Association, led by Mr Musa Majoba, and echoed by numerous diaspora communities across the globe, the call is for the establishment of designated parliamentary seats for Ugandans living on each continent.

“We Ugandans living in the diaspora no longer want to be left out. We can't stand on the sidelines and play onlooker, cheering roles anymore, as the rest of the nation goes to vote,” said Mr Majoba in a strongly worded statement. “Which is why we are raising our voice to ask that we be given our right to vote, and a representative Member of Parliament for each continent—America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia, to voice our concerns.”

This is not the first time such a call has been made. As early as 2013, prominent Ugandan politician and diplomat Winnie Byanyima publicly called for the creation of a Ministry for Ugandans in the Diaspora. In an interview with the Daily Monitor, Byanyima said such a ministry would help streamline engagement, support investment from abroad, and ensure the welfare and rights of Ugandans living outside the country. “It is high time we recognised the diaspora as a critical arm of national development,” she said.

While countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe have long made provisions for their citizens abroad to participate in national elections including parliamentary representation, Uganda remains behind, prompting fresh calls for electoral reform. Mr Majoba argues that diaspora Ugandans have a crucial role to play in shaping Uganda’s democratic future. “We believe we have a contribution to make beyond the taxes collected from us,” he said. “It is our right to play a part in the choice of leadership at different level especially regarding incentives and policies that make it easier for investors we convince to invest back home.”

The contribution of Ugandans abroad to the national economy is undeniable. According to the Bank of Uganda, diaspora remittances reached an estimated $1.42 billion (Shs 5.1 trillion) in 2024, making them one of the country’s top foreign exchange sources. The funds support households, education, healthcare, housing and businesses.

“There is no reason why we can't make this happen,” Mr Majoba emphasized. “The nation has the capacity, and we have the will to mobilize ourselves and build the infrastructure that makes diaspora voting possible.”

Mr Majoba revealed that the association has written to the Electoral Commission multiple times over the past seven years, urging for diaspora voting and representation. “We have not received any response,” he said. However, speaking to the media recently, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama acknowledged that the diaspora had made formal requests to be represented in Parliament. But he clarified that such decisions fall outside the Commission’s mandate unless directed by Parliament. “The Commission only acts when Parliament has directed us to. We advise the diaspora community to channel their request through the appropriate legal and legislative bodies,” Byabakama said.

In a landmark ruling in June 2020, the High Court in Kampala directed that both prisoners and Ugandans living abroad be allowed to vote in general elections. Justice Lydia Mugambe ruled that excluding these groups violated their constitutional rights. The court ordered the EC to organise diaspora and prison voting during the 2026 General Election.

Justice Byabakama, while responding to the ruling in January, said the Commission is open to implementing the directive but is constrained by legal and logistical limitations. “Matters of elections, every activity of an electoral process, is governed by the law The law says you register to vote in the parish or ward of your origin or residence. That refers to parishes in Uganda,” he explained. “For us to be able to do that, we need an enabling law that spells out how citizens in the diaspora can be enabled to vote from where they are. They want to be registered and enabled to vote from wherever they are.”

As the clock ticks toward the 2026 elections, pressure is mounting on government institutions to formally recognise the political rights of the estimated two million Ugandans living abroad. Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Nobert Mao has, on several occasions, urged for patience, assuring that reforms are in motion. Yet for many diaspora Ugandans who live and work abroad while sending home billions in remittances there is growing frustration over the slow pace of change. “We are not asking for a favour,” Mr Majoba said. “We are demanding our constitutional right to be counted, to be heard, and to help shape the future of our country.”



