Ugandans in India call out government on economic independence

Ugandans studying in India have highlighted the need for economic independence and noted that one way of achieving this is by embracing local produce.

This was on October 9 during Uganda's Independence Day celebrations at Marwadi University in India.

Dr Derrick Ssebaduka, the president of the Association of Ugandan Students in India(AUIS), said Uganda can improve its economic state by empowering and developing local produce, especially in the Agricultural sector.

"We are still a fair distance from economic independence. If tourism is also promoted well, it can generate significant revenue for the country,’ he said.

Dr Ssebaduka also expressed concerns about the reluctance of government to address corruption in Uganda, noting that more work needs to be done because it is the biggest barrier to the country's development.

"If you take reference from countries that have tremendously developed in recent years, like Singapore, one of their turning points was eradicating corruption and ensuring proper allocation of funds," Dr Ssebaduka said.

He added that the government should put in place structures and procedures to support international students through organizations like AUSI that unites all students studying in India.

Rajesh Chaplot, the patron of the Association, said it is the first time they are celebrating Uganda’s independence in India.

He said Uganda and India were colonized by the British and was very happy when he saw Ugandans travelling thousands of Kilometres to reach Rajkot for the celebrations.

Rajesh said both Uganda and India need to strengthen themselves in the new war fronts, noting that in today’s world, the war is fought on various other non-traditional fronts, including Economic welfare, cold war, Online hacking of data in the country, exploitations by foreign countries, social media war, Biological and others.

He urged both countries to fight corruption and poverty to achieve the true meaning of independence.

‘We have to see both Uganda and India’s independence not to remain on mere papers to develop,