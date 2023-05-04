Ugandans in Sudan unwilling to return, says minister

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Okello Oryem, has said Ugandans still in Sudan are not willing to return to Uganda.

Mr Oryem said although the government is willing to repatriate its citizens, no people are requesting to return.

Mr Oryem, however, said repatriation is voluntary and those who want to stay in Sudan have the right.

"We have not had any Ugandans requesting to come back. We put out 211 Ugandans who registered and we have not had any other Ugandans requesting to come," Mr Oryem said.

Minister Oryem urged those willing to return to register with the Ugandan embassy in Sudan.

However, at the end of last month, Uganda’s ambassador to Sudan, Mr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, said there are 50 more Ugandans yet to be evacuated.

"Nineteen Ugandans are still receiving treatment at Alsalam Hospital. We have eight who we evacuated with the help of our Saudi Arabian friends, three who made their way through Port Sudan, seven who were helped by the UN, and others who used the Sudan-Ethiopia border. Others fled through Southern Sudan,” Mr Ssemuddu said at Entebbe Airport after 211 evacuees arrived last month.

He added: "We are following them up as we have created a database to ensure their location. As soon as we find them, with the support of our government, we are working hard to ensure they all come back home.”

In Sudan, a power struggle between army chief Gen Abdel Fatah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, alias Hemedti, began on April 15. This has led to killings and property destruction.

Speaking during the opening of the Goldmine Finance branch in Ntinda, where he was the chief guest last evening, Minister Oryem called upon the two parties at loggerheads to listen to the European Union and Igad to find a lasting solution.

Goldmine Finance is a microfinance institution in Uganda that provides financial solutions and business skills.

Mr Oryem urged the youth to stop lamenting and instead start small projects that benefit them.

“I have seen several young men and women who have had success stories starting with small projects from their dreams. I am encouraging people to live their dreams, stop giving up and getting discouraged by others, and also stop lamenting that only the government can solve their problems," Mr Oryem said.

Goldmine Finance Managing Director, Mr Allan Tayebwa, said to succeed in business, one must have the right services.