Ugandans poke holes in malaria vaccination

The public and some local council leaders have expressed concerns about the government's plan to roll out the malaria vaccine drive without carrying out more research. Last Wednesday, the government launched a nationwide malaria vaccination campaign, starting in Apac District — one of the country’s most malaria-affected regions.

Speaking at the launch on behalf of President Museveni, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbajja encouraged Ugandans with eligible children to participate. She highlighted that malaria remains a serious public health issue, accounting for nearly 30 percent of outpatient visits and 20 percent of hospital deaths among children under five. The campaign will cover 110 selected districts.

While some have completed health worker training, others are still undergoing the process. However, there have been mixed reactions from the public over the exercise. In Busia District, the chairman, Mr Stephen Mugeni Wasike, urged the Health ministry to undertake thorough research before implementing the nationwide rollout, citing vaccine safety as a priority.

“As district chairperson, I will not permit vaccination against malaria until the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for human use are fully verified,” he said.

He referenced past vaccination efforts, which he claimed were rushed, pointing to the 2020 Covid-19 campaign and a 2011 cattle vaccination in Busia that allegedly caused livestock losses without compensation. Critics have challenged his remarks, noting that findings from Covid-19 vaccine investigations were inconclusive. Farmers affected by the cattle vaccination continue to seek compensation over a decade later.

Busia

In Busia, the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Hajira Namagogwe, called on residents to support the rollout, asserting that the district chair lacks authority to question vaccine safety. She reiterated that the vaccine had been thoroughly tested. In Bugiri District, health workers have begun administering the vaccine.

Ms Easter Keya, the Assistant District Health Officer for Maternal and Child Health, confirmed Bugiri’s inclusion among the 110 districts involved. “Health workers are trained, and vaccination is ongoing across the district,” she said.

However, she acknowledged low public awareness and noted that door-to-door sensitisation efforts were underway to engage parents. Mr David Lwanga, the chairperson of Kimombasa Village in Bugiri, expressed concern about opposition from some religious groups. “We’ll need collaboration between leaders and law enforcement to address these obstacles,” he said.

In Kirongo Village, Ms Asina Kagoya welcomed the programme but raised concerns about its timing. “It’s planting season. Many parents are busy in their gardens and might not take their children for vaccination,” she noted. In the central region’s Wakiso District, some parents have shown readiness to embrace the campaign. However, others voiced dissatisfaction with the government’s preparedness. Ms Prossy Nakanwagi from Nansana Municipality questioned the vaccine's origin.

“These vaccines come from abroad, not locally produced. It worries us—why aren’t they manufactured here?” she questioned.

She also criticised the involvement of Village Health Teams (VHTs), saying”: “They often lack experience and need better training.” Ms Zainabu Bukirwa, also from Nansana, shared similar views. She alleged that side effects from previous vaccines were ignored by authorities.

“Our children developed rashes and, in some cases, lifelong disabilities, with no explanation from the government,” she claimed.

“We’re forced to adjust our children’s ages when health workers come, just to avoid the jab,” Ms Bukirwa added. Dr Simon Peter Bulwa of Kajjansi Health Centre IV reassured parents of the vaccine’s safety. “Vaccination enables children to fight off disease. Resistance is often based on misinformation,” he said.

He stressed that all vaccines used in Uganda are approved by the World Health Organisation and the Uganda’s Ministry of Health. “Developing a vaccine can take decades, which ensures safety,” he explained.

Dr Bulwa urged parents to support the campaign, warning that malaria remains a leading cause of hospitalisation and death. Citing polio, he noted that initial resistance led to outbreaks, but acceptance drastically reduced its prevalence.

Mr Michael Nsimbe, a Village Health Team coordinator in Wakiso, attributed much of the resistance to social media misinformation.

“Some individuals use propaganda to politicise public health initiatives and discourage participation,” he said. Dr Paul Onzubo, the Maracha District Health Officer, said the malaria vaccine is not a cure but a tool to reduce the severity of infection and hospitalisation costs.

“It lessens the financial burden on families,” he said. Mr Ismail Tuku, the prime minister of the Lugbara Kari Cultural Institution in Arua City, expressed optimism. “People know the pain of malaria. They will embrace this campaign to protect their children,” she said.

Ms Ketty Lekuru of Oli B Cell in Arua echoed this sentiment but noted that community acceptance can be slow. “If the vaccine is properly tested, it can reduce treatment costs. I spend over Shs90,000 for a single case,” she said, calling for intensified awareness campaigns.

Mayuge

In Mayuge District, the vice chairperson, Mr Peter Tasibula Nkwaga, welcomed the initiative. “This programme should have come yesterday,” he said, referencing malaria’s historical toll—even on Indian workers during railway construction. Pointing to past immunisation successes, Mr Nkwaga added: “Like with smallpox and Covid-19, vaccinating against malaria will improve livelihoods by reducing treatment expenses.”

He confirmed that Mayuge communities are embracing the campaign, recognising that “malaria is the biggest killer disease” and that prevention is crucial.

Government position

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, insisted the malaria vaccine had been rigorously tested and was safe. “The vaccine is safe for human use and an essential part of our malaria prevention strategy. Incorporating it into routine immunisation will help shield our children,” he said.

He also stated that malaria remains the leading cause of death among Ugandan children under five and that the vaccine would help reduce both the incidence and mortality rates. “If the district chairman believes the vaccine is unsafe, he is misinformed and needs proper briefing on its importance in malaria control,” Mr Ainebyoona added.



